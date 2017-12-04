Now that McAdoo is out, should he ever have been in?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 4, 2017, 11:48 AM EST
Getty Images

Three weeks after the Giants reacted to a report of a potential Ben McAdoo firing by claiming that he’d be on the job for the rest of the year, he’s out. The question remains whether he ever should have been in.

Hired from Green Bay to bring an unimaginative, non-creative, system-obsessed offense to New York, McAdoo did enough to be in the right place at the right time when ownership decided to fire Tom Coughlin, keep everyone else, and promote the offensive coordinator. Last year, McAdoo led the Giants to an unlikely playoff berth, seemingly securing his status for years to come.

But flaws that emerged with the offense late last year lingered, with the offense sputtering and McAdoo seeming to be less and less of a guy who gets it.

Is it really a surprise? Long before he decided to slather copious amounts of Brylcreem in his hair, McAdoo showed up at his introductory press conference wearing a grossly oversized suit. No matter the excuse (he’d apparently lost a lot of weight since last wearing the thing), the fact remained that his first impression with the New York media consisted of a poor impersonation of David Byrne.

Petty and superficial? Sure. Meaningful and significant as to the way he’s perceived inside and outside the organization? Absolutely.

Apart from the suit for 2016 and the choice of hairstyle for 2017, the ultimate evidence that McAdoo doesn’t get it comes from his ridiculously bungled benching of quarterback Eli Manning. McAdoo came off as smug and smirking when explaining the news last week to the media, and McAdoo then seemed to dispute co-owner John Mara’s account that it was McAdoo who decided how the message would be publicly delivered.

It became a low point for the organization. The fact that a franchise that prides itself on stability would fire McAdoo with four games left shows how badly things have gone.

Which brings me back to the real point of this piece: Shouldn’t Mara or co-owner Steve Tisch have realized at some point during multiple years of working with McAdoo that he’s not the right guy to coach the team? It’s a question that Mara and Tisch need to ask themselves — and answer honestly — before they make their next hire.

It’s now abundantly clear that McAdoo never should have been the last hire, and those who signed off on the move need to seriously question their capabilities before using those muscles again.

Permalink 44 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

44 responses to “Now that McAdoo is out, should he ever have been in?

  3. He was in the same building as Aaron Rodgers for 8 years.

    We’ve seen this before.

    Marty Mornhinweg
    Mike Sherman
    Scott Linehan
    Jim Zorn

    .. just another hired to get fired. Happens to 99% of these guys.

  7. why? Reese has been the problem by ignoring the line for years. McAdoo lost the team and should be fired, but he deserved a chance and may have succeeded if Reese didn’t hang him out to dry.

  11. Everyone is always after the “hot” offensive coordinator from teams with winning records. Consider this, what’s the likelihood the Packers offensive success was attributed to Aaron Rodgers, and not Ben McAdoo? I suppose maybe they should have offered their HC position to Rodgers, but something tells me the result would have been the same.

  12. NOPE. Mara did Coughlin dirty and now he’s doing ELI and Macadoo dirty.

    Hopefully Jerry and Dan can bring down his corruption and restore peace and fair play to the NFLs owners. #maraISaCheater

  14. McAdoo isnt why there was a problem.

    Who would replace Reese is the issue. Even 2 years ago that was the concern.

    Think about the choices and you’ll find the answer.

  16. Hiring McAdoo should have never happened in the first place. Ownership should have cleaned house two years ago and let go of both Reese & McAdoo along with Coughlin. They didn’t and that proved to be detrimental not only to the team but the fan base as well. This was two years too late.

  18. ctiggs says:
    December 4, 2017 at 11:51 am

    We lol at the Giants. #Nobodyhasitbetter
    ———————

    The Santa Clara 49ers have Jed York as their owner. Everyone has it better.

  20. This season has proven that Aaron Rodgers makes everyone associated with the Packers look good (except their fans; they’re hard to look at). McAdoo shouldn’t have even been hired as offensive coordinator.

  21. The suit and the hair, should have be the first clue. No way, they should have let that be his first impression, to the public, in the media capital of the world. Clean house and bring Parcells in as an consultant, to advise on the next coach.

  26. The Giants were the hot pick in the offseason. Now everyone is an expert with hindsight. Unless you were saying this all last year when the Giants looked good, you have no leg to stand on calling it a bad hire.

  27. Reese built that team of bozos. Decided to make the focal point of the offense an undersized WR and neglected the issues with the running game for years. Reese whiffed on Ereck Flowers and never addressed the OL properly after guys like O’Hara, Snee and Diehl retired. Reese also never put a competent LB corp on the field and drafted another bust in Eli Apple at CB. So glad Reese is gone – he had one of the longest runs of GM incompetence in the league.

  31. Did anyone expect anything different coming from that garbage organization in Green Bay.
    If the Giants were smart they’d hire Pat Shurmur from Minnesota.
    I doubt he’d leave the Vikings though.
    He’s got it too in Minnesota.
    The arrow’s pointing up and I’m sure he doesn’t want to miss out on the dynasty that’s about to ensue!

  32. Just so I understand. You let the coach break Eli Manning’s consecutive starts streak and then fire him the next week.

    Sounds like the owners are the ones that should be fired.

  33. Ben did take the giants 11-5 this year, injuries to OBJ and other players have certainly hurt the giants this year but Eli is getting older and I think the blame falls for on the now fired GM Reese!

  34. Remember two years ago when Hue Jackson was on his way to New York to interview for the Giants HC job and Cleveland made an aggressive push to make sure that they got him? McAdoo fired and Hue Jackson is 1-27 in Cleveland. That choice has not worked out for anyone at all. I can’t help but wonder if the results would have been different if Hue went to NYC.

  35. margoadams says:
    December 4, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Can’t win without a quality QB…
    __________________________________________

    Trent Dilfer says hello.
    Even Joe Montana and Tom Brady couldn’t have won with that team. No matter how good the QB is no one can complete passes down the field from flat on their back.
    McAdoodle was the wrong guy but in the end even the ‘right’ guy couldn’t have succeeded with Reese’s pieces.

  36. “Meaningful and significant as to the way he’s perceived inside and outside the organization? Absolutely.”
    __________________

    So, it took a full YEAR for people to notice what he was wearing at his first press conference? Because they made the playoffs his first year and only fell apart this season. If you’re making the right calls your players won’t care if you’re stark naked. And if the team is winning nobody inside or outside the organization can touch you. I also seem to recall a highly successful coach out there is known for wearing cutoff hoodies. I suppose the Patriots are going to finally notice that an collapse any year now.

  37. This guy was the toast of the town last season.

    All it takes is a diva in the locker room and a few injuries and the whole thing turns into the Hindenburg.

  38. What was the fireable offense??? Eli hasn’t even played well.. Give me a break! And they made the playoffs last year!

    McAdoo, Welcome to Oakland as OC!

  39. thinredline69 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Bring back Tom Coughlin.
    —————————————————————————————————-
    Old Tom is a legend, but perhaps you’ve forgotten what it was like at the end of the Coughlin tenure, when the team was running a 1970’s offense, ODB went nuts on the field and Coughlin claimed not to notice and the team became a laughing stick for years on end.

    Sure, bring that guy back.

  41. The Giants and Buccaneers are serving as quite the cautionary tale to teams that are considering getting rid of head coaches with track records in order to keep teams from hiring their coordinators. Better to let the new coaches to cut their teeth elsewhere.

  43. Tom Coughlin should never have been fired. McAdoo’s success as an O-Coordinator in Green Bay was a by product of Aaron Rodgers greatness. Reese hasn’t been able to build depth through the draft the past few years. It’s all been said before and hindsight is 50/50. Who do the Giants turn to now at HC and GM?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!