On the second try, the Silverdome’s implosion is a success

Getty Images

The Silverdome has fallen. A day later than expected.

After a planned implosion on Sunday morning fizzled when explosives did some damage but failed to knock down the former home of the Lions, today the demolition crew tried again and succeeded in taking down the upper bowl.

The Silverdome was home to the Lions from 1975 to 2001, and although the Lions played losing football for most of those years, it did host the team’s only postseason win since the 1957 NFL Championship, as well as every home game of Barry Sanders’ career. The Silverdome also hosted Super Bowl XVI.

Other tenants of the Silverdome included the Michigan Panthers of the USFL, two college bowl games the Cherry Bowl and Motor City Bowl), the Detroit Pistons for 10 seasons, and various other sporting and cultural events including a visit from Pope John Paul II, Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson concerts, and WrestleMania III, regarded as the most significant event of the 1980s wrestling boom.