Patriots post double-digit wins for 15 straight seasons

Getty Images

All good things come to an end, eventually. Or maybe not.

The Patriots, with their win over the Bills, have now won their 10th game of the year. That marks the fifteenth straight season of 10 or more wins for the Patriots.

It’s only one season short of the all-time record of 16 straight 10-win seasons, set by the 49ers from 1983 through 1999.

The Patriots, who have not yet officially clinched a playoff berth for 2017, have made it to the playoffs in all but one of the prior 14 10-win seasons. In 2008, when quarterback Tom Brady suffered a Week One torn ACL, the Patriots went 11-5 but did not qualify for the postseason.