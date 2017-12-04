Raiders activate Michael Crabtree, waive Darius Latham

Getty Images

The Raiders activated wide receiver Michael Crabtree from the reserve/suspended list. They waived defensive tackle Darius Latham to make room.

Oakland chose to keep undrafted rookie wide receiver Isaac Whitney on the active roster. It promoted him last week to fill Crabtree’s spot, and it seemed likely he would spend only one week on the 53-player roster.

That could indicate the Raiders question whether wide receiver Amari Cooper will return this week. Cooper injured his ankle and was diagnosed with a concussion against the Broncos on November 26.

“I remain hopeful,” coach Jack Del Rio said of Cooper, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We’ll see how the week goes.”

Latham was reinstated November 13 from a four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He took the roster spot of cornerback Gareon Conley, who went on injured reserve with a shin injury. But Latham was inactive for the three games since.