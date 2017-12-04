Ravens will promote Stanley Jean-Baptiste to active roster

Getty Images

The Ravens lost cornerback Jimmy Smith for the rest of the season to a torn Achilles and they’ll fill his spot on the active roster by promoting a player from the practice squad.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that Stanley Jean-Baptiste will be making the move this week.

Jean-Baptiste entered the league as a Saints second-round pick in 2014, but washed out in New Orleans after playing in four games during his rookie season. He subsequently spent time with the Lions, Seahawks, Chiefs and Jaguars, but has not appeared in any regular season games in the last two-plus seasons.

Brandon Carr, Marlon Humphrey, Maurice Canady and Jaylen Hill round out the group of cornerbacks available in Baltimore now that Smith is done for the year.