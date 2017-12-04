Report: Amari Cooper’s ankle bigger concern than concussion this week

Getty Images

The Raiders had to play without both of their starting wide receivers on Sunday, but that didn’t stop them from finding a way past the Giants for their second straight win.

The victory brought their record to 6-6 and left them in a three-way tie with the Chiefs and Chargers for first place in the AFC West with four games left to play. Since the Giants aren’t on the schedule again, the Raiders’ chances of winning those games would go up if they are at full strength at wideout.

With the Chiefs up next, it would be a particularly good thing if they were able to get there this week.

Michael Crabtree should be good to go as he missed the game because of a suspension. Amari Cooper‘s situation is less clear as he missed the win over the Giants with a concussion and ankle injury suffered against the Broncos in Week 12.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Cooper is “hopeful” that he’ll be able to play and that the ankle is considered a bigger obstacle to his return than clearing the concussion protocol at this point in time. Wednesday will bring the first injury report of the week and the first sign of where Cooper is on the path back to the lineup.