Report: Amari Cooper’s ankle bigger concern than concussion this week

The Raiders had to play without both of their starting wide receivers on Sunday, but that didn’t stop them from finding a way past the Giants for their second straight win.

The victory brought their record to 6-6 and left them in a three-way tie with the Chiefs and Chargers for first place in the AFC West with four games left to play. Since the Giants aren’t on the schedule again, the Raiders’ chances of winning those games would go up if they are at full strength at wideout.

With the Chiefs up next, it would be a particularly good thing if they were able to get there this week.

Michael Crabtree should be good to go as he missed the game because of a suspension. Amari Cooper‘s situation is less clear as he missed the win over the Giants with a concussion and ankle injury suffered against the Broncos in Week 12.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Cooper is “hopeful” that he’ll be able to play and that the ankle is considered a bigger obstacle to his return than clearing the concussion protocol at this point in time. Wednesday will bring the first injury report of the week and the first sign of where Cooper is on the path back to the lineup.

5 responses to “Report: Amari Cooper’s ankle bigger concern than concussion this week

  1. I like Coop but they really need to get the ball in the hands of Jared Cook and Cordarrelle Patterson more, these were two great pickups who get the job done every game.

  2. Joetoronto: I agree. Told Dowling also needs to open up the playbook at full steam ahead. Offense looks pretty conservative st times. DBs need to play better as well.

  4. alleycat702 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 11:55 am
    Joetoronto: I agree. Told Dowling also needs to open up the playbook at full steam ahead. Offense looks pretty conservative st times. DBs need to play better as well.
    *******************************************************************************
    I think signing Lynch changed the face of the offense, they were a very good passing team. Now, I’m not sure what they are. I’d love to see them get Richard and Washington more balls in space or manned up.

    I was hoping to see Amerson back yesterday when he was finally listed as questionable, but no such luck. They better play straight Zone against the Chiefs because they hit all their chunk plays against Man.

  5. Be nice if Melifonwu and Conley were able to contibute on defense.

    Zero impact from first two players selected in most recent draft is never a good thing.

    And I totally agree, the plays called leave much to be desired.

    The RAIDERS may get lucky and back into the playoffs, but unless they make a 180* turn and start playing some solid football, in all three phases, it’ll be a very short run.

