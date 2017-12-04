Report: Eli Manning could start for the Giants this week

Getty Images

The Giants have fired head coach Ben McAdoo and General Manager Jerry Reese less than a week after McAdoo announced that Geno Smith would start at quarterback instead of Eli Manning.

The way McAdoo presented that decision to the public, including an offer to let Manning start games with Smith or rookie Davis Webb entering later, was roundly criticized, but co-owner John Mara made it clear that it had been done with his OK. Mara also suggested that what was discussed with McAdoo and Reese was somewhat different than what wound up being presented and said that the negative reaction was louder than he expected.

That likely contributed to the decision to fire McAdoo now rather than sticking to the originally stated plan to wait until the end of the season. It may also result in an attempt to walk the Manning benching back altogether. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that his “understanding” is that Manning will start in in Week 14 against the Cowboys.

Given the negativity of the last week and the 2-10 season as a whole, one can understand the Giants’ desire to shove the toothpaste back in the tube. Mara said he was on board with wanting to see Smith and Webb play when he spoke the media last week, however, and reversing course on that after one game won’t do much to alter the dysfunctional self-portrait the Giants have painted this season.