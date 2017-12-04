Report: Multiple firings could be coming soon at Giants HQ

AP

Ben McAdoo’s key card works. For now. That may be a temporary situation.

According to Kimberly Jones of the NFL Network, the Giants may be about to clean house, as she says “firings — plural — ‘are imminent.'”

While getting rid of McAdoo at this point almost seems the merciful thing to do, getting rid of other coaches (or perhaps General Manager Jerry Reese) at this point leaves them in an awkward spot.

Regardless the future, they still have a month of games to play, with no goal within reach.

Stay tuned, and keep your key cards handy.