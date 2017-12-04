Rob Gronkowski suspended one game

Getty Images

The NFL said that if there was a suspension for Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski to announce that they would do it on Monday and that’s exactly what has happened.

Gronkowski has been suspended for one game after delivering a leaping forearm to the back of Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White‘s head after White was down on the ground following an interception in Sunday’s game. White wound up with a concussion and Gronkowski was penalized for unnecessary roughness.

In a letter informing Gronkowski of the suspension, NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote that Gronkowski’s actions “were not incidental, could have been avoided and placed the opposing player at risk of serious injury.”

Gronkowski can appeal the suspension and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he will do so. If that effort is unsuccessful, Gronkowski will be out for this week’s game against the Dolphins.