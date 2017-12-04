Ryan Shazier placed on backboard, carted off with back injury

Posted by Charean Williams on December 4, 2017, 8:54 PM EST
Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was placed on a backboard and carted off with a scary injury in the first quarter. He covered his eyes with both hands as he departed.

Shazier slammed his helmet into the side of Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone and immediately dropped to the turf and grabbed his back with his left hand. He began clenching his raised right hand.

He lay on his back, without moving his legs, as the team’s medical staff worked on him.

Players from both teams patted Shazier before he left.

The Steelers announced he was taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a back injury, adding, “At this point, his status is unavailable.”

ESPN’s Lisa Salter updated that Shazier was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.

49 responses to “Ryan Shazier placed on backboard, carted off with back injury

  8. The Gordon Hayward and now this injury have to be the worst injuries I’ve seen, and they both happened in the same year..sucks. I hope Shazier is alright.

  10. This Vikes fan is hoping for the best, but I am very concerned. Did not like the lack of movement directly after the hit. I’m guessing he is going directly to the OR for immediate decompression and cord cooling. Again I am very concerned. FYI I’m a physician….

  12. Not suprised that this happed to this player.leading with your head isnt just dangerous to the person your hitting. Its dangerous to you too

  15. That style of play can lead to catastrophic consequences. I hope his recovery is complete.

  Flash1287 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 9:04 pm
    

    

    

    

    dude, cool it. not the thread for it

  19. His style of tackling leads to stuff like this. That’s why his coaches growing up should have stressed proper technic to him. For his and everyone’s safety.

  20. It was so upsetting to watch mostly because of his reaction. Once his hands went to his face, they did not leave. Truly terrifying. My heart breaks for that young man and I can only hope that he is ok and makes a full recovery.

  22. Hoping for a full, speedy recovery. From a Bengals & Wolverines fan. Guy has eaten my lunch for the better part of a decade but this is more important than any stupid rivalry.

  26. Hope he’s all right.

    For obvious reasons….plus I want no excuses when the World Champions roll into town in a couple weeks. 🙂

  29. Prayers for him and hope he gets feeling back quickly. Can’t believe (yes I can) that espn cut to an Xbox commercial while he was laying on the field. Guy might be paralyzed but espn is gonna make some $. Talk about treating the players like cattle.

  30. This response is for all of you poor excuses of human beings pretending to be football fan. By down voting comments by others that express concern for the injured player you are showing yourself to be a hateful classless person and know absolutely nothing about football and the serious nature of back/head/neck injuries.

  33. Always scary after a hit like that when the legs don’t move. Let’s all hope it’s not serious and Shazier makes a fast and full recovery. @ flash rivalry doesn’t justify the tweak on a thread of this type.

  36. Bills fans know all too well what these injuries can be. After 2007 and Kevin Everett. We have also seen the miracles that can come from fast and careful treatment.

    Ket well soon Ryan

  38. “Players from both teams patted Shazier before he left.”

    Actually that is somewhat of an exaggeration because the only Bengal who came over to check on Shazier was Bengal QB Andy Dalton (big kudos to him). Not one other Bengal which speaks volumes about the poor sportsmanship that has been inherent in that team from the head coach on down for a long time.

  39. There’s word he can at least move his legs a little. So it’s probably temporary. Good to hear.

  40. Really do hope he’s OK, doesn’t look good that’s for sure. He does lead with his head quite a lot, surely they teach you the potential consequences of how dangerous it is for you? Really hope he has a speedy recovery

  41. You can see on here why some Pats fans are Idiots. Gods Speed to #50. For the Pats fan talking trash Get some mental help

  Flash1287 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 9:04 pm
    

    

    

    Wrong time son…..a man’s health and future hangs in the balance. Keep in mind that this is just a game.

    Hopefully Shazier’s injury is not as bad as it looked.

  43. LyinRogerMustGo says:
    December 4, 2017 at 9:34 pm
    There’s word he can at least move his legs a little. So it’s probably temporary. Good to hear.

    __________________________________________

    I certainly hope this is true, but where did you read this? They didn’t say anything during the game and no news sources seem to be reporting this.

    Also, how many classless Pats fans are in here? How many stupid comments can one fan base make?

  44. LyinRoger:
    Where are you getting that info?
    The Steelers official PR person made no such statement. They said he’s in the hospital and they aren’t commenting further.
    They issued that statement at 9:23 but at 9:34 apparently you received inside information.
    I hope you’re right

  46. Do me a favor fans ..who question players…don’t say..this player or that player
    is made of glass…when they tear an ACL ..or suffer a concussion ..
    when they are warriors who play as hard as they can …then get hurt …
    a lot of times by bad luck or friendly fire….especially the players like
    a Kuelhley or a Bowman …how do you question their hearts?
    Then we fans question their will….I’m sure on one issue ..the players
    don’t want the pain …the rehab ..and especially fans cherry picking them.
    Have some class.

  48. With all the comments wishing this man well and offering prayers and words of support….who are people voting down these comments? Horrible.

  49. notwhoyouthinkitis says:

    December 4, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    “Players from both teams patted Shazier before he left.”

    Actually that is somewhat of an exaggeration because the only Bengal who came over to check on Shazier was Bengal QB Andy Dalton (big kudos to him). Not one other Bengal which speaks volumes about the poor sportsmanship that has been inherent in that team from the head coach on down for a long time
    ————————————–

    As opposed to Mike Tomlin, who got fined 100 grand for tripping?

