Ryan Shazier placed on backboard, carted off with back injury

Getty Images

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was placed on a backboard and carted off with a scary injury in the first quarter. He covered his eyes with both hands as he departed.

Shazier slammed his helmet into the side of Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone and immediately dropped to the turf and grabbed his back with his left hand. He began clenching his raised right hand.

He lay on his back, without moving his legs, as the team’s medical staff worked on him.

Players from both teams patted Shazier before he left.

The Steelers announced he was taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a back injury, adding, “At this point, his status is unavailable.”

ESPN’s Lisa Salter updated that Shazier was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance.