Seahawks defense taking things personally

The Seahawks aren’t the same, defensively, after losing Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor and Cliff Avril.

That does not mean they’re not capable of taking over a game, which the Eagles learned last night.

Linebacker K.J. Wright warned people “don’t sleep on us,” last week, and they spent the night giving the Eagles and the rest of the NFC nightmares. The Eagles got some cosmetic yardage late, but the top scoring offense in the league managed 10 points, and the Seahawks thinks that sends a message.

“Word was getting around that we’re not the same defense,” replacement safety Bradley McDougald said, via Matt Calkins of the Seattle Times. “Guys are taking that personally.”

The Seahawks were able to make the Eagles one-dimensional over the course of the game, barely bothering to run late in the game (though the score had a role in that).

And Wright didn’t back away from last week’s confidence when approached after the game.

“We just showed them that we’re the best,” Wright said. “We’re still a Super Bowl team. . . .

“We should run the table.”

If they do, that would include beating the Rams in Week 15 and likely going into the playoffs as division champion. And that means a home game. And that looks and sounds like trouble for visitors, based on last night.