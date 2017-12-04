Sean McVay expecting Alec Ogletree to be able to play after elbow injury

Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was optimistic on Monday that linebacker Alec Ogletree would be able to play next Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles after injuring his elbow yesterday in Arizona.

According to the team’s website, Ogletree hyper-extended his left elbow in the second quarter. However, X-rays were negative and McVay felt Ogletree avoided more significant damage.

“It’s a hyper-extension, which certainly is not something minor when you just look at the ability to utilize that, especially at his position. But those are positive results compared to what it could have been,” McVay said.

Bryce Hager replaced Ogletree for the remainder of Los Angeles’ game against the Cardinals on Sunday. He would be the leading candidate to start in Ogletree’s place should he be unable to play against the Eagles next week.

Ogletree has started every game he’s played in for the Rams over five seasons in the league. He missed 12 games in 2014 due to a fractured leg, but has played in every other game over the last five years.