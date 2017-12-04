Steve Spagnuolo to take over as Giants interim coach

Getty Images

Steve Spagnuolo’s first shot at a head coaching job didn’t go so well.

The one he’s inheriting now can’t get much worse.

According to Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network, Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will take over as head coach for the rest of the season.

Spagnuolo was the coordinator during Eli Manning‘s first Super Bowl run, and had plenty of interest. He parlayed that into the St. Louis Rams job, and promptly went 10-38 in three seasons.

He then went back to the assistant ranks with the Saints and Ravens before returning to the Giants in 2015.

Also, Kevin Abrams will finish out the year as interim General Manager, replacing Jerry Reese. He has been their assistant G.M. for 15 years, with a salary cap background.