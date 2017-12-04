Suspension is the only right response to Gronkowski hit

Posted by Mike Florio on December 4, 2017, 6:55 AM EST
I like Rob Gronkowski. Everyone seems to like Rob Gronkowski. But I hate what he did on Sunday, and the NFL should, too.

Gronkowski needs to be suspended for his grossly illegal hit to the head of Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White.

The hit didn’t happen during a play within the usual course of a football game. It was a post-whistle, top-rope wrestling move that entailed throwing 275 pounds on to an opponent who was on the ground, and who wasn’t looking. And it resulted in not one but two blows to the head for White: The initial contact between Gronk’s forearm and White’s head, and the contact between White’s head and the ground.

“If you do something like that to someone in the streets, you’re going to jail,” NBC’s Rodney Harrison said during Football Night in America. “He deserves to be suspended one game.”

Yes, he does. Maybe two games (reduced to one on appeal). And while many reacted to Rodney’s remark by pointing out that most things that happen on a football field would constitute assault and/or battery if they happened on the streets, Gronkowski’s hit on White wasn’t a football play. It was an admitted act of anger and frustration.

The fact that it involved a pair of hits to the head for White and placed the rookie in the concussion protocol makes it even more appropriate for a suspension. Indeed, the league suspended Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan earlier this year for a concussion-inducing hit on Packers receiver Davante Adams that came before the whistle. The league later suspended Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans for a blindside hit after the whistle. Gronkowski’s play combines the worst aspects of those two moments, and it cries out for swift and stern discipline.

Given that Patriots coach Bill Belichick admitted to Bills coach Sean McDermott that the maneuver was “bullsh-t,” it will be hard for Belichick to disagree with whatever the league chooses to do. If the league truly is serious about protecting players from unnecessary blows to the head, what the league should choose to do to Gronkowski is to suspend him for at least one game. Because there should be no place in the game for the kind of gratuitous violence in which Gronkowski engaged on Sunday.

80 responses to “Suspension is the only right response to Gronkowski hit

  3. Rodney Harrison passing judgement on cheap shots? Now I’ve heard it all. I don’t think that guy ever made one clean tackle in his career.

  4. None of this would have happened had everyone been playing under the same set of rules.

    While I don’t condone what Gronk did, there are rules for ‘most’ players, and then there are a different set of rules for Gronkowski. Those ‘Gronkowski rules’ allow for him being blatantly ‘held’ and allows for ‘phantom’ offensive pass interference calls that just aren’t there.

  5. Yes, Gronk should be suspended one game. Unfortunately given the consistent incompetence of the NFL management it is anyone’s guess what is going to come.

  7. Hey no I’m good. Let’s suspend gronk and *anyone* who does dirty hits for a game or two. As long as there is consistency.

    But can the media please stop ignoring everything that happened on that play before it. This is not to say it’s excuses Gronk’s actions in anyway at all. He deserves whatever punishment he gets.

    But the media could easily put together a supercut of gronk’s non calls, and should, and then should ask the NFL every single day why this player is singled out to play a much harder game of football than any other receiver.

  8. Low character.
    Be groovy or go away.

    The game is violent enough and at risk of extinction in some parts of the country.
    Concussion lobbyists will have a field day with this.

    NFL, protect your image.

  10. Gronk is not a dirty player and he does not want to be perceived as a dirty player but his frustration should be a wake up call to the officials for the horrible job they’re doing officiating Gronk’s snaps.

    That was a terrible Offensive Pass Interference call on Gronk earlier in the game and on the play that got Gronk frustrated he was held twice by White and was pushed off right before the pick. And on the previous play White basically assaulted him.

  11. Disagree. Multiple-offender Talib only got 1 game (2 before appeal) because it was deemed “premeditated”. By contrast Gronk is a first-time offender who had been riled up all day by being blatantly held every play Buff’s D could catch him on, including that one which created the INT, and yet the refs never once called it, though they did call a ridiculous phantom OPI on him. I saw one ref even laugh at him. The worst officiating I’ve seen all year, and Gronk boiled over. Look at it this way, White and Buffalo cheated all game long and got away with it. Given the circumstances and first offense, it should be a fine (1 game before appeal), and no apology to those cheaters Buffalo, and fines to a terrible crew who got plenty of other calls wrong too.

  14. I don’t even think Gronk would disagree with getting a suspension — but did you actually see Tre’s behavior on the play before he got blindsided with the cheapshot at the end..?

    Obviously Gronk lacked the self-control to deal with the railroading he (and the team) got at the hands of the refs. But I’m surprised some of the ‘neutral’ sports analyst world haven’t openly wondered, “who could?”

  15. No excuse for Gronk, but this could have been avoided if the refs were doing there job. The Bills molested Gronk all day long & nothing was called accept an offensive PI when a Bill ran into Gronk.

    Ground should take the Miami game off & rest up for the Steelers.

  18. I love Gronk, but couldn’t agree more. No excuse for that. He could’ve ended someone’s career for that cheap shot. Sorry Gronk, into the penalty box for one game.

  19. Dead ball foul, defenseless player, concussion delivered. In today’s NFL with head injuries front of mind, Gronk should be suspended for whatever the maximum period is. 6 games? 10 games? A year? Okay. His act was a deliberate attempt to injure a player after the play was over. It doesn’t matter what the refs did or didn’t do. He went after the guy’s head. There’s no excuse for that, no justification.

    Sit him until next September. Playoffs included. Let others know they can’t get away with crap like this.

    Huge Patriots fan here….(since 1968)….. Gronk will most likely face a 1 game suspension and fine worse case.

    Even though he hasn’t done anything like this in the past 9 years, and he does a ton of charity work, I feel he should sit and pay the fine. It is a play I feel he would take back. And since that is the case, it is something that should not be allowed.

    I listened to his apology after the game and thought he had remorse and regretted his actions. His frustration with the ref’s and the pass interference calls played into yesterdays event, BUT are not an excuse for the event.

    I also listened to the coaches as the met mid field at the end of the game. Bill said it was a BS play and that he apologized. That says it all for me.

    He will sit out he Miami game and be back for Pittsburgh.

  23. Agree. He should get 2 games, to include the Steelers game. I love Gronk, but that was a bogus move. Did you notice he used his elbow / forearm protector as a weapon? Maybe it’s time for him to take that thing off. Gronk… you’re gonna get grabbed. Fight it off and make the catch.

  25. You people who defend Gronk have know scrupples!!! So let me get this straight. The next time Gronk pushes off a DB to secure a catch that DB has the right to go WWE??? The NFL is so concerned with player safety? Prove it! Gronk needs at least a two game suspension. To add insult to injury the Bills came away in the negative. 1st and 25 after your player recieves a blantant cheap shot

  26. The ref comments from Pats fans make me sick. There is no excuse for hitting a defenseless man who is face down in the back of the head. Being from Buffalo, we love Gronk, but that is not only shameful, but sickening.
    3 games should be the punishment.

  27. None are so blind as those who will not see. Yesterday many of the same posters didn’t feel it was a penalty at all. Now Gronk was being held earlier, so it is somewhat justified.
    The refs let the players play, Gronk was pushing off, players were holding him. It was the same with the Patriots secondary. Gilmore and Butler were holding quite a bit as well.

    This was an after the whistle out of bounds , beyond late hit. If someone did the same thing to Tom Brady they would be arrested. Take your suspension.

  28. He should get a minimum of 2 games, with no reduction. He could have killed that kid. Having said that, he’ll get one game, appeal it, & play this week.

  29. I agree. Not acceptable. But the majority of fans also think Goodell needs to go yet here we are.

  32. Given the way the officials made the calls & non-calls as related to Gronk the entire game (and basically what they have been doing for at least the last 3 years) I don’t blame Gronk for being frustrated.

    But, and this is a big but, that late hit is not the way to express your frustration.

    Long time Pats fan here, but I cannot defend that hit. Punishment is due, consistent with what others have received for similar late hits.

  33. Not that he doesn’t deserve it but there’s no way the NFL suspends Gronk for their prime time match-up against the Steelers in two weeks.

  37. Yeah, a fine and a game. That kind of cheap shot requires it. I know Gronk is sick and tired of getting mugged on every play with impunity – but getting OPI calls when he waves a hand in the general direction of a DB, but that was very bad and very dumb. First offense, so anyone figuring on him getting suspended for the marquee game of the season is probably engaging on wishful thinking, but I’ll allow that there’s no telling what comes out of Park Ave. these days.

  38. Gronk is otherwise a good dude, but a suspension is warranted here. 2-3 games and move on.

  39. The Pats were up by TWENTY points at the time…You fans excusing his actions because he felt he was held are insane. No player deserves to be ASSAULTED blindly from behind with an flying elbow to the back of the head because a ref didn’t call a penalty. There is ZERO excuse for this play.

  40. What is wrong with you people? DPI goes uncalled I’m every game. Only sick minded people think intentionally injuring a player is a proper response to that player getting away with DPI.

  42. Hope Gronk just takes it for next game which is against Miami. Game afterwards is Pittsburgh and Pats need him more for that one. Stupid play, wouldn’t want to be him in the team film session this week!

  43. Love hearing Pats fans defend this garbage. By pointing out that he was held, you are excusing it as a reasonable reaction. This is why everyone thinks you’re a garbage fan base. Imagine if someone did that to Brady. Greater Boston might implode. This was blatant & deliberate intent to injure. What happened before has 0 bearing on this. 2 games seems right.

    And besides, that ball wasn’t intercepted because Gronk got held. It was intercepted because Brady still somehow under threw it even with him being held.

  44. I love Gronk as much as any other Pats fan, but this was over the top. One game suspension and a fine. But the problem here is that Gronk is 6’7″ and 275 pounds of finely chiseled tight end muscle, and once he gets going he’s tough to stop, so teams will try to stop him by any means necessary, and sometimes they’re illegal and sometimes they result in injury. I’ve seen Gronk get manhandled by gang tackling and low hits, so I can understand his “seven years” comment. In sports the superstars always get special attention, but they have to try to keep their cool. Not condoning what Gronk did by any means, but I understand where it came from.

  47. Fine….nothing more….
    Refs allowed this to escalate to the end results….
    GRONK was grabbed & held all day getting no calls & on the interception he was both held & pushed off with no call…
    Got to get old!!!!

  49. Patriot fans must be little kids cause that’s what you act like.

    Remember the 2003/4 playoffs where the Patriots held Colts receivers the entire game. Polian asked the league to enforce the rules but Patriot fan interprets that as changing the rules.

    Ironic, the Patriots have never played by the rules.

  50. Could someone please explain the justification for a suspension for a guy with no priors when you consider that Ndominkun Suh has accumulated 250+K in fines for 8 “player safety” incidents? Suh, who is arguably the dirtiest player of the past decade, has served exactly 1 game of suspension time in his career!!! Gronk’s move was bush, but compared to Suh, he is a choir boy.

  51. It was a dirty play, so suspend him as long as you want ..we’re still going to the Super Bowl ..and winning it ..again

  52. Lifetime banishment is the only way to go for violations this blatantly egregious. Gronk wants to start his wrestling career early obviously …. let him, he will no be missed.

  53. It was bull—-. I also understand his frustration leading to the action. It shouldn’t have happened but I do blame the refs.

    If they are refusing to call penalties for actions against him which are blatant most likely due to his size AND if they are calling phantom penalties for his actions most likely due to his size (he must have done something to be so wide open) then I understand how it turns into a situation where someone says, “Well, if you are not going to call penalties lets see if you call this.”

    It was a wrong action out of frustration and he deserves some type of punishment.

    Then he’ll come back and be subject to another offensive pass interference which leaves the announcers scratching their heads wondering what the ref saw (or we’ll see another play where his jersey is being pulled, he is being hugged as the ball arrives or the defensive pushes him with an extended arm and the refs keep the flag in their pocket most likely because he is a big guy).

  54. Patriots fan myself love Rob but he went way way over the top and absolutely deserves a suspension of some sorts I am thinking two games that will make him miss the Pittsburgh game which I am sure the league will want to make a point and punish the Patriots.

    I am absolutely NOT using this as an excuse but hos frustration was caused by poor officiating First the crazy OPI call on the first play of the second half and then on the play in question his jersey was being pulled and he was held…how does that get missed by all those officials.

    Like I said no excuse just an explanation of his frustration.

  56. I am dumbfounded that people are blaming the refs! Wow give me a break. Gronk pushes off on almost every play. I got 1 question for you. What team was given a 1st down when they were almost a yard short?? Don’t change the subject! Which team was it. Instead of being 4th down everyone on the field and in the booth thought is was 4th down but NE saw what the terrible terrible refs that hate them did and ran a play right away before it was caught. Anyone blaming the Refs for this cheap shot is just in denial and need to look in the mirror. I don’t care if my Mom ran out of the stands and did that. I wold suspend her too. So now make comment about my Mom and show me your how classy all of you are.

  57. Gronk was wrong. But his frustration is understandable. The league right now is allowing opposing players to play hackashaq on Gronk on Every. Freaking. Play. It’s getting old. The game should not be one set of rules for one player and different rules for everyone else

    It’s interesting that Tom Brady called the officiating out on it this morning. Maybe now that will get some attention.

  58. TheWizard says:
    December 4, 2017 at 7:56 am
    One game. And the refs need to clean up their game, as well. No more different rules for Rob.


    Preach.

  59. Rodney Harrison of all people talking about hoping players getting suspended for dirty hits. LOL.

  60. It’s sickening seeing the number of posts trying to defend his actions on this. This was a deliberate and intentional blow to the head that could have caused serious harm – by a player over 80 pounds heavier.

    It doesn’t matter what’s gone before, nothing justifies that sort of behaviour. This is not an anti-Gronk or anti-Pats post – I’d be saying this regardless of the team or the player.

    If the NFL are serious about player safety, they cannot allow Gronk to walk away from this without a suspension.

    I agree that the officiating was terrible in this game (and has been overall during the whole season) but this does not constitute mitigating circumstances.

  61. All the Pats fans crying about the refs are delusional. Gronk gets away with more OPI than Hopkins, Brady just has to look at a ref to get a fake flag on 3rd down. The league consistently allows them to cheat, and then when exposed, slap them on the wrist and let all the fanboys cry conspiracy.

  63. Gronk should get the exact same suspension Burfict got for kicking a player in the face and Suh got for spinning the RB around by the facemask last week.
    #fakeoutrage

  64. Albert Haynesworth got a 5 game suspension for stomping on someone’s head. What Gronk did might not look as bad but it may be worse as the guy got a concussion. He should get a 5 game suspension.

  65. Before we pile onto Gronk, why don’t we take a look at what the league has done about serial cheap-shot artist, Suh.

    I certainly can’t condone Gronk’s major lapse in good judgement yesterday, but he has NEVER been in any kind of trouble before. He is on the receiving end of cheap-shots and holds in EVERY game.

    If Gronk gets suspended for a game, there will be no way to justify that punishment after allowing Donkeykong to skate on multiple cheap-shots per game.

    Gronk snapped yesterday, and it was wrong. I would bet my bottom dollar that it will never happen again, however.

    There are several head-hunting players in the league that try to injure people via the cheap-shot during every game. Rarely are any of them even fined, much less suspended.

    Gronk messed up. Badly.
    We all know that it was an anomaly, though.

    Anything more than a fat fine would simply be Roger’s anti-Patriot bias shining through.

  66. To those commenters deflecting the blame to the officials; Suppose we change a few names: White to Brady and Gronkowski to Lorenzo Walker. Walker does the exact same thing to Brady and gives an excuse about being held throughout the game. Would you all still be blaming the refs or would you be calling for Walkers head on a platter, permanent ban, etc?
    What a bunch of hypocrites.

  67. There’s holding on nearly every single play in football. Julio Jones get held, Antonio Brown get held, Calvin Johnson got held, every receiver get held. But you don’t get to use that as a reason to be frustrated to drive your elbow down into somebody helmet/head. I don’t care if it’s a first act or you’re a multi time offender, if you do something so egregious after the play is over then you deserve a suspension regardless of who you are.

  69. ruffbufffire says:
    December 4, 2017 at 7:47 am
    You people who defend Gronk have know scrupples!!!
    ———————————————–

    Damn, dude, you’re right! I have no scrupples!

  70. Love the Pats, love Gronk, but he’s gotta sit for a couple for that, that was bush league and everyone including him knows it. He’ll likely just get one game though, no way the League allows a marquis player to miss a marquis regular season matchup like NE vs Pitt. I think we know by now that the league isn’t always fair about these things.

  71. 0 1 Rate This
    famundacheese says:
    December 4, 2017 at 7:44 am
    Aren’t you guys tired of always making excuses for shady behavior?

    ————————
    But we are not being shady this time, Gronk really did this. The first time we can talk about something that a Patriot really did and you still want to accuse us of making it up? Dont you guys ever get tired of winning all the time?

  72. “Gronk get held every play” such childish talk pat fans, grow up, he’s a jerk…by the way, I think just about every other play he’s pushing off, so maybe he’s lucky they let them play…stop crying

  73. All these pats fans trying to justify the hit because of the missed calls. Pathetic.

    I don’t care what the guy does. You go back to the huddle after the play and you make them pay by burning them the next play (which he easily was doing all day). His intent was to injure. A GUYS HEAD. No missed call ever justifies trying to potentially end a players career.

  74. I love how every Pats fan thinks they get hosed by the refs. What a joke you guys get so many bs calls.

  75. Patriots fans somehow trying to justify this because he was “held” (but get upset when you point out all the blatant PUSH OFFS Gronkowski gets away with) is laughable.

  76. A suspension will only help Gronk be fresh for Playoffs, He deserves a hefty fine and possibly a 1 game suspension. He has no track record but I would not mind seeing the league send a message in this situation.

  79. I say a short rest for Gronk is a worthwhile price to make the officials stop letting opposing players get away with mugging the big guy. It’s getting tiresome. Defend him one on one like a man and not cheat to do it.

    I’m glad Brady called out the officials on that today so you know they have league’s attention. Let’s see what happens.

    🙂

  80. Mr. Wright 212 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Patriots fans somehow trying to justify this because he was “held” (but get upset when you point out all the blatant PUSH OFFS Gronkowski gets away with) is laughable.


    Sorry about your Giants.

    Just kidding! Eat it cupcake. 🙂

