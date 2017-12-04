Texans place Brennan Scarlett on IR

Getty Images

The Texans placed linebacker Brennan Scarlett on injured reserve Monday.

Scarlett injured his foot in a Week 12 loss to the Ravens and wore a walking boot last week.

He took over the strongside spot when Whitney Mercilus tore his pectoral muscle during an October 8 game against the Chiefs. Scarlett had 26 tackles and two sacks in 11 games.

Scarlett spent part of last season on injured reserve, missing nearly two months after injuring his hamstring in Week 6, before the Texans designated him to return.