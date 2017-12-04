Tom Brady on Rob Gronkowski: Emotions got best of him

Posted by Charean Williams on December 4, 2017, 8:40 PM EST
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was hopeful the NFL wouldn’t suspend tight end Rob Gronkowski. But no such luck, as Brady likely suspected before the NFL’s announcement that Gronkowski will sit for Monday night’s game against the Dolphins.

“Yeah, it happened on the last pass play of the game, and it’s an emotional game and the emotions got the best of Rob,” Brady told Westwood One Radio on Monday night. “I’m disappointed that he won’t be out there with us on Monday night. I think he is appealing it, but we will see how that goes. You know, I support Rob. I love Rob. He’s been such a great supporter of mine. He knows I’m always here for him.”

Gronkowski’s late hit on Tre'Davious White came after the Bills cornerback intercepted Brady and sent White into concussion protocol. Officials penalized Gronkowski but didn’t eject him.

Gronkowski’s illegal hit overshadowed his best game of the year when he made nine catches for 147 yards. For the season, he has 55 catches for 849 yards and seven touchdowns.

“We’ll try to put together the best plan we can,” Brady said. “We’ll see how well it goes. Other guys are going to have to step in and do that spot. We’re going to have to do it well. It’s going to be a tough game anyway. We’re going to do the best we can do.”

21 responses to “Tom Brady on Rob Gronkowski: Emotions got best of him

  2. I wish Belichick or Brady had said “He lost his mind out there. You can’t do that. He deserved to be suspended. I’m hopeful White will be OK.”

  6. Release the PSI measurements. What is the league afraid of? Why is Patriot Hater scared?

    🙂

  7. Well, Brady is right. No news here. What would you expect him to say? Regardless though the crybabies out there will find something wrong with his comments.

  8. red says:
    December 4, 2017 at 8:50 pm
    Had Gronk done this on the streets, he would be going straight to jail. One game suspension is a joke.

    It was dumb when Rodney Harrison said it yesterday
    It’s still dumb when you type it.

  9. if a defensive guy is held all game by the Pats OL and takes his frustration out on Brady how would you Patriots fan feel? Defensive guys are held a lot with no calls and the Patriots D do their share of holding. Pats against Colts in 2003/2004 for example.

    1 game for this BS play is ridiculous. Should have been at least 2 games.

  11. Gronk was held on that play. I understand his frustration. He needs to send a clear message that this will happen again unless and until he gets his faor share of calls.

  13. red says:
    December 4, 2017 at 8:50 pm
    Had Gronk done this on the streets, he would be going straight to jail. One game suspension is a joke.

    ***

    Overreact much? Very dirty play. Personal foul, fine and suspension. All seem reasonable.

  14. If a 265 pound player pile drives Brady when he is down on the ground after the whistle will the suspension be the same ?

    Tre White was having an outstanding rookie season. If he was in a larger market, he would probably be defensive rookie of the year.

    The league says they are all about player safety yet the same penalty is given to Gronk as a player who makes a tackle deemed too hard while making a legitimate play. I have watched Aaron Williams last year and Sam Cowart 10 years ago have their careers ended by cheap shots. ( Not to mention Darryl Stingley )

    Gronk should have received more then a 1 game suspension. He should also be tested for Steroids and CTE.

  16. Gronk as held on that play. I understand his frustration. He needs to send a clear message that this will happen again unless and until he gets his faor share of calls.
    _————————————————_
    A clear message? Funny.. he is clearly sitting and burned a game check, as well as destroying his reputation. Buffalo won’t forget. Not the team,but rather the people of his home town.
    New England, where cheating is the way..the Patriot way.

  18. endtimesparty says:
    December 4, 2017 at 9:12 pm
    Gronk was held on that play. I understand his frustration. He needs to send a clear message that this will happen again unless and until he gets his faor share of calls.

    By far the stupidest comment I’ve read on PFT in a long

  19. Perfectly illustrates the cheating culture of that team and the team’s overall mindset. Always an excuse.
    Gronk is overrated anyway.
    That’s why it’s a pleasure to cheer for a professional like Kyle Rudolph.

  20. NE and Gronk fan… but boy, he should be required to replay that sequence from various camera angles for a long time.

    He just might see how lucky things turned out… considering for a moment… just how badly they could have gone.

    Wishing Tre’Davious White good health, speedy recovery…and a sobered, reflective Gronk going forward.

    This game can get folks hurt real easy.

