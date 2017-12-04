Tyrod Taylor has a patellar tendon contusion

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor was carted to the locker room in Buffalo on Sunday, but word after the game was that he’d avoided a major knee injury.

That was confirmed on Monday by coach Sean McDermott. McDermott announced at a press conference that Taylor has a patellar tendon contusion and that his status is considered day-to-day at the moment.

McDermott’s fond of using that designation, even when other players have been out for longer than a few days. Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin has been day-to-day and out of the lineup for a couple of weeks while left tackle Cordy Glenn was day-to-day for about a month before McDermott finally conceded there actually isn’t a timeline for his return to action.

At any rate, McDermott added that Taylor will be the starting quarterback when he’s healthy enough to play. Wednesday will bring the first hint if that’s going to be this week against the Colts.