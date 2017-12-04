Vikings held Julio Jones in check

December 4, 2017
One of the top storylines heading into Sunday’s game between the Vikings and Falcons was the matchup between Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes and Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones.

Jones was coming off a 253-yard game against Tampa, but Rhodes had success in past meetings with the Falcons star that proved to be a sign of things to come. Jones caught two passes for 24 yards in a 14-9 Vikings win as Rhodes and company kept Atlanta from going to their top target for most of the afternoon.

“Like I said in all my interviews before, Julio can get his,” Rhodes said, via ESPN.com. “He’s going to get his catches, they’re going to try and feature him any possible way. We were just aware of it. I wasn’t on him all game. I was on him 90 percent of the game, but when I wasn’t, we still covered him.”

Safety Andrew Sendejo had a key breakup when Jones appeared to shake loose of the coverage and the secondary’s work against Jones had a ripple effect on the entire Falcons offense. Matt Ryan‘s 173 passing yards were his lowest in a game since 2013 and that kind of defensive performance is why the Vikings are now in posession of the top perch on NFC playoff ladder.

8 responses to “Vikings held Julio Jones in check

  1. “Matt Ryan‘s 173 passing yards were his lowest in a game since 2013 and that kind of defensive performance is why the Vikings are now in posession of the top perch on NFC playoff ladder.”

    The Rhodes were not just closed, the Falcon air assault was extremely limited against the Viking defense.

    The Falcons offense had been averaging 26.5 point per game – was held to only 3 FG’s for 9 points.

    Game was almost a duplicate of the Rams game – except this one was on the road for the Vikings.

    Back on the road next Sunday in Carolina.

  4. 13worldchampioinships says:

    #############

    Refresh my memory.

    Didn’t the mighty Aaron Rodgers get trounced by the Falcons?

    Not only this year, but wasn’t it Rodgers that got trounced in the playoffs and lost in the regular season to the Falcons last year also?

    Didn’t AR need OT to beat the Bungles?

    Hasn’t Rodgers lost 3 or his last 4 starts against the Vikings?

    Yeah, I think that Rodgers guy did.

  5. The Vikings look,really good and they’re exciting and the obvious NFC favorite.

    It’s a darn shame it’s all wasted on such insecure fight-picking fans. They should be enjoying this but they’re still more interested in the Packers than their own team.

    Rookies.

  7. stellarperformance says:
    December 4, 2017 at 8:02 am
    ***************************

    Most of us are enjoying it. Unfortunately, there are a handful on this site who love to troll the Packers. Constantly. It’s boring.

    And, we’re not rookies to this. Just to playoff success. 🙂 Here’s hoping!

