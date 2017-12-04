Washington claims Kyle Kalis off waivers, signs Robert Davis

Getty Images

Washington claimed offensive guard Kyle Kalis off waivers from the Colts and promoted wide receiver Robert Davis from the practice squad. The team waived defensive lineman Caraun Reid and linebacker Pete Robertson in corresponding moves.

Kalis rejoins the team after spending the beginning of the season on Washington’s practice squad. He appeared in four regular-season games, with two starts, for the Colts.

Davis, 22, has spent his entire rookie season on Washington’s practice squad after it made him a sixth-round pick in May. In four preseason games this year, Davis made six catches for 71 yards.

Robertson made his regular-season debut against the Giants on November 23, making two tackles.

Reid played one game with Detroit this season but none with Washington. He also has played for the Chargers in his four NFL seasons.