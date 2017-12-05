Aaron Rodgers will run the scout team this week

AP

DeShone Kizer has not been mistaken for Aaron Rodgers at any point this season, but Rodgers will do his best to be mistaken for Kizer this week.

Rodgers practiced for the first time on Saturday since breaking his collarbone and he’ll move up to running the scout team as the Packers prepare for their Week 14 game against the Browns. It’s a role he’s overqualified to play, but it’s one head coach Mike McCarthy believes is a necessary part of Rodgers’ comeback.

“They wear red shirts, so obviously scout-team work is something he will do,” McCarthy said on Monday. “It’s important for him to feel the pass rush and get acclimated. We’ll be in pads on Thursday, so we have to identify exactly what we want to get done there. That’s why we call it trial return. He’s not cut loose to go full in practice where he’s able to do everything.”

Rodgers still needs to get final medical clearance before thoughts can move to running the Packers offense in Week 15, but anything he can do in practice this week to help the Packers beat the Browns would improve the chances his return would make sense.