Antonio Brown takes NFL lead in catches, yards and receiving touchdowns

With another big game in Monday night’s win over the Bengals, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is separating himself from the rest of the league.

Through 12 games, Brown has caught 88 passes for 1,296 yards and nine touchdowns. That gives him the league lead in all three categories: Brown leads second-place Larry Fitzgerald by six catches, leads second-place DeAndre Hopkins by 212 yards, and is tied with Hopkins and Jimmy Graham for the league lead in touchdowns.

That’s a rare achievement: Not since Steve Smith of the Panthers in 2005 has a receiver led the NFL in all three categories. Before Smith did it no one had done it since Sterling Sharpe of the Packers in 1992. Before Sharpe it was Jerry Rice in 1990, and before Rice the feat hadn’t been accomplished since before the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

Brown has established himself as the NFL’s top receiver, but he may deserve credit beyond just that: If Brown keeps playing well down the stretch, he’s worthy of consideration for league MVP.

  1. He’s also the guy who was talking about ‘karma’ with regards to an opposing team player’s injury while his teammate laid in a hospital possibly paralyzed.

  2. Brown can have an 18 year career like Rice as his game is all about smart route running. He is most likely making it to the HOF.

  3. Not a Steelers fan by any means, but Antonio Brown has to be my favorite receive in the league. The way he has built himself from a 6th round pick to being either the best or second best receiver in the league year in and year out is nothing short of inspirational. I hope to watch his Hall of Fame induction 5 years after he retires. #booming

  4. If he continues to play well he will be a MVP candidate? I have news for you, he already should be. Those are ProBowl numbers with four games left to play.

    If the media could stop star gazing at QBs they might recognize other players are valuable too.

  5. “Jxt2521 says:
    December 5, 2017 at 11:18 am
    He’s also the guy who was talking about ‘karma’ with regards to an opposing team player’s injury while his teammate laid in a hospital possibly paralyzed.”

    I don’t want to defend his comments. I’m not happy about them. But put it in context. Burfict continued to claim, as late as las year, that AB faked his concussion from the 2015 playoff game even though he ended up missing the AFC Championship game.

    Now, we’re AB’s comments in poor taste? Yes. But it’s not like he doesn’t have a reason to be chafed about Burfict and that criminal’s nonsense.

  6. He probably wont end up with the triple crown though. Baring something unusual in the next 3 weeks the Steelers will know if they are the #1 seed or the #2 seed by christmas and should be sitting everyone vs the browns in week 17.

  7. jxt2521 | Dec 5, 2017, 11:18 AM EST

    He’s also the guy who was talking about ‘karma’ with regards to an opposing team player’s injury while his teammate laid in a hospital possibly paralyzed.

    Let’s apply some clarity for the karma comment from AB. Let’s see two Bell injuries from question hits by Bengal players one of which was Burfict. Brown himself got a concussion from Burfict……so karma for Burfict who never lost consciousness was seen reaching for the legs of Smith at the end of the play is not the same. I think he and the Steelers have the right to say karma weather it’s cool or not.

    Shaziers injury has nothing to do with Brown’s karma comment except to trolls who are being petty.

  8. I’ve been saying this for several years, but Brown is one of the funnest guys to watch play (LeVeon Bell is another), and I am not a Steelers fan by any stretch.

    I was a little surprised by the drops he had late in the game last night, as usually he’ll come down with anything that is near him.

  12. Knowing the history of these two teams….especially in that building…the NFL could have scheduled this game as a 1PM non descript early season game ….or maybe they should have had with no audience in a prison yard like the Convicts and the Guards in THE LONGEST YARD.

    No, they picked a late season Monday night game that couldn’t be flexed and then ESPN in the epitome of hypocrisy has all its graphics and b-roll ready from the ugly history only to grandstand on how terrible it all is that this be allowed.

    From THE OUTLAW JOSEY WALES…..”Don’t piss on shoes and then tell me that it’s raining.” Or something like that.

  14. The amazing thing is that 3 weeks ago he had three touchdowns on the season. What a monster this guy is!

  15. so why does an article about AB getting close to a triple crown (doubt he will end the season leading in TDs.. end up with comments about the dirty game that was played?? side not any mention of Sterling Sharp still makes me wonder how great his career wouldve been had he not been injured.. imagine if all those years Farve having a true #1 WR

