Bears place Kyle Long on injured reserve

Getty Images

Bears guard Kyle Long will end the season on injured reserve for the second year in a row.

Long left the Bears’ game against 49ers last Sunday with a shoulder injury and coach John Fox said on Monday that it might lead to the team shutting him down for the final four weeks of the year. The team did just that on Tuesday by placing Long on injured reserve along with defensive lineman Mitch Unrein.

An ankle injury was the reason for Long’s trip to I.R. last year and his recovery from offseason surgery was an extended one that caused him to miss the first two games of this season. Long also dealt with a torn labrum in his shoulder in 2016, but didn’t have surgery.

Long will be back in the offseason for the third year of a six-year extension he signed in 2016.

Unrein hurt his knee against the 49ers. He had 32 tackles and 2.5 sacks while starting eight times and playing in every game for the Bears this year.

Linebacker Howard Jones and offensive lineman Cameron Lee will fill the open spots on the active roster.