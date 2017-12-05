Belichick on Gronk suspension: “We’ll see what happens when we get final word”

The NFL suspended Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski for one game, as a result of his vicious blow to the head of Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White. Gronkowski, despite his contrition, has decided to appeal.

When asked about the suspension, the always-chatty Bill Belichick didn’t have much to say.

“Well, we’ll see what happens when we get the final word,” Belichick told reporters on Tuesday. “That’s not a decision that we have. It’s not our decision.”

Some would say maybe it should be. Maybe Gronkowski shouldn’t have appealed. Maybe Belichick, who admitted to Bills coach Sean McDermott that the hit was “bullish-t,” should have urged/instructed Gronkwski not to appeal.

“Well, again, that decision is not one that we’re making,” Belichick added regarding the potential benefit of Gronkowski getting a game off during the stretch run. “It’s a league decision.”

Apart from the $250,000 game check that Gronkowski would be losing, missing another game would make it harder for him to meet the triggers necessary to unlock $5.5 million in incentives for 2017. He already has reached the first $1 million by getting to 800 receiving yards.

To get another $2 million, he needs to participate in 80 percent of the offensive snaps for the full season or catch 70 passes or generate 1,000 receiving yards or score 12 touchdowns. To get the final $2.5 million on top of that, Gronkowski needs to participate in 90 percent of the snaps (not likely if the suspension is upheld) or catch 80 passes or gain 1,200 receiving yards or score 14 touchdowns or be named the Associated Press first-team All-Pro.

Currently, Gronkowski has 55 catches for 849 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games (he missed one game due to injury). If the suspension is upheld, he’ll need to pick up 25 catches or 351 receiving yards or five touchdowns in three games — or hope that he will get more votes than the likes of Zach Ertz (who has more catches and as many touchdowns), Travis Kelce (who has more catches and yards), and/or Jimmy Graham (who has more touchdowns) in the contest to be named AP All-Pro.

23 responses to “Belichick on Gronk suspension: “We’ll see what happens when we get final word”

  1. Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is in the minority.

    “I don’t particularly like the suspension,” Fitzgerald said on Westwood One prior to Monday Night Football. “I don’t like when the actions of one player affects his team. Taking him off the field for a complete game is going to really hurt the Patriots. I thought he definitely should have been fined heavily. Those kind of plays really don’t have a place in our game. I think the NFL has done a great job of emphasizing that over the last few years. I don’t agree with the one game suspension though.”

  3. I believe the players union requires players to appeal all suspensions. Certainly Belichick is in no position to tell Gronk to forfeit pay and incentives.

  4. I see Fitzgerald’s point but eventually something really bad is going to happen because these events have gotten more frequent and more violent. If the NFLPA really cares about its players it should care about the health of all of them. In my opinion, the player’s health is more important than his pocketbook. I think suspensions are necessary to use as a deterrent. Maybe Talib will think twice if it means it’ll affect his pocketbook. Maybe Gronk should have thought about his bonuses before doing what he did. His victim is in concussion protocol and we all know how big the CTE thing is right now. I think removing hits like this from the game is a good thing. It’s a game and shouldn’t being impacting a player’s health, especially their long-term health.

  7. Flash1287 says:

    December 5, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    ________________________________________________________________________________
    This is pretty much just as bad of what the Patriots radio announcer Scott Zolak said………..after the Gronk hit on White, he said, good for him, good for him. You agree with that nonsense?

  9. The whole thing is getting out of whack, it feels like something REALLY bad is just around the corner. The players are taking everything to the max because the league allows it to, and it all seems to be coming to a head.

    This could get ugly.

  10. .
    ” Maybe Gronkowski shouldn’t have appealed. Maybe Belichick, who admitted to Bills coach Sean McDermott that the hit was “bullish-t,” should have urged/instructed Gronkwski not to appeal.”
    __________

    It’s way beyond the purview of head coach (management) to order a union member to waive their rights under the collective bargaining agreement. Should all head coaches make all the decisions regarding disciplinary actions?
    .
    .

  11. Why does the media continue to quote Bill Belichick? He never says anything of substance…Moving along

  12. I’m with whenwiliteverend.

    Starting to feel like something is really off this year with what feels like a big uptick in the injuries and chippy nonsense, and I’m sure the league is noticing that the public and media are noticing. Since that’s the only things that gets the League office going, perhaps real soon the hammer should/will come down on dirty hits, to the point where the history of fines and suspensions doesn’t apply anymore and the penalties for egregious hits are much greater, as they should be in the face of the seriousness of matter.

    New Englander here — I love me some Gronk — but two games and a $100,000 on top of that still feels right, not just as a punishment, but a MESSAGE to all, because something really needs to change in the culture, deep down.

    How about hammerheads stop arguing about all the emotion and passion the game requires, which is really only bloodlust, and instead emphasize that the millions of dollars paid to players requires not only talent and competitiveness but PROFESSIONALISM, with the billionaire boys club of owners actually caring about the guys on the gridiron (tee hee, I know), or at the very least using sound business judgment (another tee-hee, I know) and viewing their players as an investment that needs to be protected as much as possible in the dangerous and violent sport.

  13. If this was the NHL he’d be suspended 3 games minimum because it’s his first offense which is basically like missing 1 game in NFL. Happens again and the suspension grows.

  14. whenwilliteverend says:
    December 5, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    I see Fitzgerald’s point but eventually something really bad is going to happen

    Darryl Stingley agrees,

    the disparity, nay favoritism in the way of fines/suspensions is becoming quite transparent.

  15. Trust Gronk’s appeal included the ‘countless’hours of tape that show the times that Rob is held during a game and the number of times that phantom offensive pass interference calls suddenly ‘blatantly happen’.

    Again, he wouldn’t wouldn’t be in this situation if the refs had done their job and called holding and defensive pass interference against Buffalo. The refs were flat out BLIND or turned an eye, because it was Gronk.

    If anyone should have been suspended, it should have been the refs. Had they done their job, we wouldn’t be talking about this right now.

  16. The suspension needs to be longer. Ideally, much longer.
    Gronk concussed TreDavious White, thus putting him at risk for permanent brain injury.
    The NFL needs to draw a clear distinction between hits that occur on the field, during a play, and cheap shots after the whistle. No excuse for the latter.

  17. ariani1985 says:
    December 5, 2017 at 1:33 pm
    can’t believe BB accepts cheap shots….then again he is known for cheating….

    down with 2 yard tom and their shenanigans!!!

    Sunday Brady eclipsed 65,000 yards in completions. At two yards a pop, that’s, um, 32,500 completions.

    The record holder for completions is Bret Favre with 6,500. Somebody’s math is bad, and I don’t think it’s the NFL’s.

  18. This is pretty much just as bad of what the Patriots radio announcer Scott Zolak said………..after the Gronk hit on White, he said, good for him, good for him. You agree with that nonsens

    Didn’t hear that. IF he said it then no I don’t agree.

  21. The lame guys covering Belichick continue to let him get away with his pathetic act that there is nothing he can do. That’s the real BS in this. If Belichick thinks it was a dirty play and he does not condone such actions by his players, he has the unquestioned ability to suspend Gronkowski for conduct detrimental to the team. Who plays for his team and what conduct he will accept are directly in Belichick’s control.

    Suspend and fine him yourself, Belichick, or admit that you condone any behavior if it helps you win.

  22. Flash1287 says:

    December 5, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    ___________________________________________________________________________________________________
    Not just a IF he said it man, he said it, google it, it’s everywhere. You can even go back and listen, there is a clip of it. But glad you don’t agree with that anyways.

  23. Black Dog says:
    December 5, 2017 at 1:53 pm
    The suspension needs to be longer. Ideally, much longer.
    Gronk concussed TreDavious White, thus putting him at risk for permanent brain injury.
    The NFL needs to draw a clear distinction between hits that occur on the field, during a play, and cheap shots after the whistle. No excuse for the latter.
    ===========================
    Not excusing the Gronk hit (because there is none) but in the grand scheme of things White has probably already experienced or should expect much more egregious hits just by the nature of playing in the NFL. Permanent brain damage is just as likely with legal vs illegal hits.

