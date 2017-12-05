Cameron Jordan: I don’t know any defensive end doing what I’m doing

AP

With four games left in the season, there’s enough of a record to start thinking about which players will be in line for postseason honors and Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan should be on that list.

Jordan has 10.5 sacks, 13 tackles for losses and either six or seven passes batted passes (he wasn’t initially credited for one against Carolina that he should have been), which puts him close to what he’s calling a “triple-double” that represents the impact that he’s had on opposing offenses this season. There are also two forced fumbles and an interception in the end zone for a touchdown to make a numerical case for Jordan’s performance this year.

There are other ways to measure that impact that don’t show up on a stat sheet, like the two facemask penalties he drew on Panthers left tackle Ryan Kalil last Sunday, and the result is what defensive coordinator Dennis Allen calls “the best all-around defensive end” in the league. Jordan isn’t arguing with his coach.

“Before I start tooting my own horn — I’m not gonna do it — I don’t know a defensive end who’s doing what I’m doing,” Jordan said, via ESPN.com.

There are other defensive standouts this year, but four more weeks at the same level from Jordan will make a pretty compelling case for defensive player of the year voters when ballots have to be returned at the end of the year.