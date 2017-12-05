Colts place John Simon on IR, promote Anthony Johnson from practice squad

Getty Images

The Colts placed outside linebacker John Simon on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. He injured his right shoulder while making a tackle in Sunday’s 30-10 loss to the Jaguars.

Simon made 38 tackles, three sacks, 12 quarterback hits and an interception he returned for a touchdown in the first six weeks of the season. But he injured his neck in a Week 7 game against the Jaguars, and the stinger forced him to miss the next three games. He was working his way back from that when he hurt his shoulder.

“John Simon’s a little nicked up,” Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said Monday on 1070 The Fan’s Colts Roundtable Live. “He was playing about as good as anybody we had at one point, but he’s been a little nicked up here the last few weeks.”

Barkevious Mingo and Tarell Basham will see more snaps in Simon’s absence.

In a corresponding move, the Colts signed defensive end Anthony Johnson from their practice squad to the active roster.

The Colts signed Johnson to their practice squad November 7. He has played 18 career games, with one start, making 13 tackles and recovering a fumble in his time with the Jets (2016-17), the Patriots (2016), Washington (2015) and the Dolphins (2014). The Dolphins originally signed Johnson in 2014 as an undrafted free agent out of LSU.



Johnson spent the first six weeks of this season on the Jets’ active roster but did not see game action.