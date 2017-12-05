Dan Quinn wants “loud and fun” crowd on Thursday night

Getty Images

The Falcons host the Saints on Thursday night in a game that will have a great impact on their chances of making the playoffs and Falcons coach Dan Quinn wants a crowd that represents that urgency.

It’s the first season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Quinn was asked if he’s been disappointed by the level of noise — non-artificial variety, presumably — coming from the stands in the new digs. Quinn didn’t use that word, but he made it clear that he wants the new place to be rocking when the Saints come calling

“I used the analogy today, ‘We built a billion dollar house and we need to throw a billion dollar party house-warmer,'” Quinn said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. “I think sometimes, we’re still using the coasters and we need to be as loud and fun as all we represent as a city. I wouldn’t say I’m disappointed. I think [fans] were looking at the new house and checking it out. So let’s hope this Thursday night is the one that turns it, from a crowd-standpoint, that we know. It’s an important part. It’s an advantage. Home-field advantage is real.”

The Falcons have split their first six home games this season and losing either of their final two — they host Carolina in Week 17 — would deal a severe blow to their chances of returning to the postseason this year.