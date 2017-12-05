Dave Gettleman could resurface as next Giants G.M.

Getty Images

Before the Giants hire a coach, they’ll most likely hire a General Manager. And with former Giants G.M. Ernie Accorsi serving as a consultant, one name is already making the rounds in some league circles as the most likely candidate for the job: Former Panthers G.M. Dave Gettleman.

The 66-year-old Gettleman, who spent more than a decade with the Giants before being hired by the Panthers (at Accorsi’s recommendation), was abruptly fired late in the offseason. Because he’s currently not connected to any team, he could be hired right now. (And if he’s initially hired on an interim basis, the Giants could hire him without complying with the Rooney Rule.)

Some believe that Accorsi will essentially be making the hire, which makes Gettleman an even more viable candidate. Despite being fired by Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, Gettleman did a solid job in Carolina, putting the finishing touches on a Super Bowl team that has been largely built by Marty Hurney.

Hiring Gettleman also would mesh with the insular nature of the Giants organization, installing someone they know instead of rolling the dice on someone they don’t.