Derek Wolfe’s neck injury will end his season

Getty Images

The Broncos will be playing out the string without defensive end Derek Wolfe.

Wolfe did not play against the Dolphins last Sunday because of a neck injury that was causing numbness in his face, arms and legs. Wolfe went to see spinal surgeon Dr. Robert Watkins in Los Angeles on Monday and learned that he won’t need surgery to fix the problem, but was advised to shut down football activities for a couple of months.

“As much as I’d like to get back out there and keep playing, when a spinal doctor tells you that you can lose use of your right arm if you don’t rest and heal properly, you listen,” Wolfe said to Mike Klis of KUSA. “I don’t want to lose the use of my right arm. I’m happy because he said I wouldn’t need surgery which would have meant all kinds of crazy things. But he said there’s no way you should play football the next two months.”

That timeline should have Wolfe ready to go for offseason work in 2018, although he has dealt with neck injuries in the past and there could be further meetings with doctors in the coming weeks and months in hopes of avoiding further recurrences.