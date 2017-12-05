Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz looking for rebound

AP

Much like the reaction of Eagles center Jason Kelce, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz believes most of the errors for Philadelphia’s defense Sunday night in Seattle were self-inflicted and fixable.

According to Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Schwartz gave credit to Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his ability to extend plays and create big plays out of nothing. However, there were opportunities to keep Seattle’s structured offense from causing as many problems as they did for the Eagles on Sunday night.

“We didn’t play our best game. I think that was pretty obvious. In all three levels of the defense … I don’t know if we had one person on the field who would have considered the game one of their better performances, and quite honestly, we had a lot of guys that it was probably one of their worst performances,” Schwartz said.

“We didn’t play the pick routes very well. We knew they were coming; we got ’em last year. We didn’t do a good job, particularly that first drive, we didn’t give up any big plays, but they were methodically moving down the field. We didn’t anticipate those well enough.”

“After the first series we did a better job, we still didn’t do a great job of responding to them. It’s built in; when you play man-to-man, you’re going to get those kinds of rubs and picks and all those things. There are things we can do with alignments, [playing] up vs. off, press vs. off in some of those situations, and we weren’t in the best positions on some of those plays.”

Of course, the Los Angeles Rams – and everyone else remaining on the Eagles regular season schedule – don’t have Wilson playing quarterback either.

The 24-10 defeat was the first time in three weeks the Eagles had even allowed more than nine points in a game. They still rank third in total defense, sixth in points allowed and remain the league’s top defense against the run through 13 weeks.

“It shows you a little bit about where our guys are that that’s considered a bad performance,” Schwartz said.