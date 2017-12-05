Get ready for another 16 years of Russell Wilson

Posted by Mike Florio on December 5, 2017, 6:53 PM EST
Last week, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson turned 29. So how long does he want to keep playing football? A lot longer than he already has.

“I definitely wanna play until my mid-40s,” he said during a visit to the PFT PM podcast. “I think it’s something that I’ve been very passionate about, and taking care of my health and really trying to dive into the longevity now. . . . For me it’s an everyday process. I have a full-time trainer, Decker Davis, I have a full-time chef as well, Chef Andrea, and I have a full time [physical therapist] and massage person. . . . I’m constantly getting work and getting stretched so that way my body and be super mobile and can maneuver really well. That’s really key to feel fresh every day. I have always have had a big dream of playing for a long time. So that’s always key for me.”

That’s 16 more years of football. With so many franchise quarterbacks ending their careers with new teams, can Wilson envision finishing his career with a team other than the Seahawks?

“That’s a great question,” Wilson said. “I hope I never have to play for anybody other than the Seattle Seahawks. I think that reality is in professional sports things change and times change and coaches and people and everything else. . . . One of my dreams is to have always played for the same team for a really, really long time and my whole entire career. One of my favorite players in the world is Derek Jeter. I mean to think about Derek Jeter playing for the New York Yankees for 20-plus years and to be in New York City and play for that team and win multiple World Series. That is true excellence. That is a true legacy. I hope that I can do that. I hope I get the fortunate situation to be able to play for the Seattle Seahawks for 20-plus years. Guys like Kobe Bryant who played for the Lakers for 20-plus years.”

It’s Year Six for Wilson in Seattle, and he’s playing better than ever. If he keeps doing what he’s doing, there’s no reason to think the Seahawks won’t want him for as long as he’ll stick around.

  3. Unless he develops into a pocket passer, there is no way a guy will be running around like that for 16 more years without having his head taken off somewhere along he way.

  4. But he’s way too short to be an NFL quarterback. Scrambling around like that every game, he’s gonna suffer a career-ending injury. He was drafted way too high. He’s going to be nothing more than a journeyman quarterback.

    Memories, like the corners of my mind…

  5. Jeter. Kobe. If only there were a contemporary guy with multiple championships across two decades with one team in his own sport…

    Russ says kooky things sometimes, but don’t think for a moment he didn’t purposefully omit mention of Tom Brady. Maybe because he’s just sly like that, maybe because he plans to surpass Brady when all is said and done – he does dream big. Anyway, I got a nice chuckle out of that.

  8. He is an awesome player for sure. Have been impressed every time I see him play. But if I were him, I would concentrate on the present. NFL life has a way of taking these type of decisions out of your hands.

  9. laughable that he intentionally did not mention brady the most obvious role model option on this topic, in his very own profession

    comparing the “rigors” of baseball and basketball are also nowhere near the life of an nfl player

    looks like ol’ rusty isn’t over his sb 49 gaffe and loss

  10. Wilson is an incredibly gifted QB with accuracy, speed, agility and escapability.
    That being said, he’s got 4 years tops based on other QBs with that skill set.

    Take Donovan McNabb and Michael Vick as examples. They played longer but even that slight decrease in skills at this level exposes a player. McNabb’s last good year was age 33 and Vick was only 31.

    Wilson could certainly play longer if he has an actual O-line and decreases the scrambling part of his game. Being 5’11 will not make that easy.

  13. dutch388 says:
    December 5, 2017 at 7:07 pm
    it is also arrogant and delusional to be a full decade away from 40, and be a running qb to boot, and actually even having such a discussion

    it is amazing to me how people will hammer anything patriots and then gloss over arrogant and entitled millennials who are beyond delusional

