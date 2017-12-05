Jerry Jones suggests there will be no Goodell deal before next week

AP

Remember all those reports that the NFL would finalize Commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract extension before next week’s ownership meeting? It hasn’t happened yet. Based on the latest comments from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, it sounds like it won’t be.

“We’re going to have a meeting here in Dallas in about 10 days on the 13th,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday. “We should have a real good airing out of some of the things that we’ve been reading about, and in the meantime I’ve been having a lot of conversations with a lot of owners.”

In other words, Jones thinks the deal won’t be done before they have a chance to engage in the “airing out” on December 13. It also sounds like Jones is doing more and more private “airing out” as he lobbies the owners toward his way of thinking.

So tell us more, Jerry. Please, tell us more.

“That’s about all I want to say about it,” Jones said. “I feel good about the future of the league. I really do. I really think that relative to how we make decisions, some of the things that we need to address, no organization is immune from needing to make some changes and addressing some things in different ways. That’s just part of going forward. I feel real good about doing all that. We’ve got a lot of pluses in my mind. Frankly, I’ve never been in this league when I feel better about it’s future. And I mean that.”

The future may be bright, but the present continues to be muddled — especially as it relates to Goodell’s contract and the lingering effort by Goodell to delay it and/or to block it entirely.