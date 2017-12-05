Jerry Jones suggests there will be no Goodell deal before next week

Posted by Mike Florio on December 5, 2017, 12:58 PM EST
AP

Remember all those reports that the NFL would finalize Commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract extension before next week’s ownership meeting? It hasn’t happened yet. Based on the latest comments from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, it sounds like it won’t be.

“We’re going to have a meeting here in Dallas in about 10 days on the 13th,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday. “We should have a real good airing out of some of the things that we’ve been reading about, and in the meantime I’ve been having a lot of conversations with a lot of owners.”

In other words, Jones thinks the deal won’t be done before they have a chance to engage in the “airing out” on December 13. It also sounds like Jones is doing more and more private “airing out” as he lobbies the owners toward his way of thinking.

So tell us more, Jerry. Please, tell us more.

“That’s about all I want to say about it,” Jones said. “I feel good about the future of the league. I really do. I really think that relative to how we make decisions, some of the things that we need to address, no organization is immune from needing to make some changes and addressing some things in different ways. That’s just part of going forward. I feel real good about doing all that. We’ve got a lot of pluses in my mind. Frankly, I’ve never been in this league when I feel better about it’s future. And I mean that.”

The future may be bright, but the present continues to be muddled — especially as it relates to Goodell’s contract and the lingering effort by Goodell to delay it and/or to block it entirely.

  2. Jones just wanting to sound like he runs things. In truth, the committee which was charged with doing the contract (which he agreed to, btw), holds the cards. The deal is going to be done. He can bloviate all he wants but Goodell is going to get the contract.

  3. What is he going to accomplish by controlling the delay? This only makes sense if he can get other others to join him, to tilt the scale.

    Maybe that is what he is currently trying to do, hence the delay.

    But, delaying his eventual contract and contuing to tell us it is beind delayed, does not solve the problem.

    Basically, the league needs an intervention and a removal of the commissioner to improve the ratings.

    Goodell’s position has been compromised. He’s a liar, a cheat and everyone who is honest, has a brain, etc, now knows it.

    He’s been caught and so have the owners who control his moves.

  4. I just thought of something….can we just stick Jerry Jones, Roger Goodell and Colin Kaepernick in a pod together and blast them off into space?

    then there’d be a 99.9% satisfaction rate here.

  6. Who cares? Those that want Goodell gone and replaced don’t realize that the owners will just put in another tool as their voice. Compensation yes is an issue as any
    commissioner is well overpaid. Yet, its the fault of the owners to give the
    position that kind of coin as they continue to make changes and over value the game.

  7. What is he going to accomplish by controlling the delay? This only makes sense if he can get other others to join him, to tilt the scale.

    Not in this context…but let’s say you need to hold off legal ramifications that could end up with you serving a sentence for treason, which is what Jerruh’s hero is doing these days. Now you know where he got the idea…he’s just too senile to realize it won’t work for him.

  8. slightly off topic, yet in my view generally speaking still related to football, it was 84 years ago today that the 18th Amendment was repealed, which voided the Volstead Act (Prohibition).

    What’s in your glass?

  9. The NFL league office has bingled investigations, was out of touch on the Kapernick led protest, discipline seems arbitrary, concussion lying – now concerned. 50M is not a good look for that guy

