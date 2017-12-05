Josh McDaniels on spat with Tom Brady: We moved on quickly

Posted by Mike Florio on December 5, 2017, 1:49 PM EST
Getty Images

During Sunday’s win over the Bills, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said something to quarterback Tom Brady (hopefully, “Nice throw, pretty boy”), and Brady didn’t like it. In fact, Brady blew a gasket, shouting “f–k you” to McDaniels and other assorted insults and/or profanities. (It’s believed that McDaniels reminded Brady that the receiver to whom Brady failed to accurately deliver the football was wide open, which is sort of like saying, “Nice throw, pretty boy.”)

In his weekly meeting with the media, McDaniels was asked about the heated exchange.

“It’s a very competitive game and emotional game and things like that can happen,” McDaniels said. “Being in the game a long time, and understanding that Tommy’s a very emotional person and emotional player; it’s part of what makes him great. You understand that those things happen, and it’s never personal. You move on quickly from it, and we did and we have. I love Tom and all those things he stands for and all the things he does for our team. That’s just a situation where you understand it and move on quickly from it and you focus on your job.”

But is it the job of a player to blow up on his coach? McDaniels was asked whether a “thin line” exists between emotion and petulance.

“I’m not even thinking about lines or what have you,” McDaniels said. “I just know we’re all trying to win the game and sometimes things like that happen and you move on from them. You try to win the game and be a professional. That’s all I know and that’s what we did and that’s what we’ve done and we’re focused on getting ready for the Dolphins now.”

The truth is that Brady has the political capital accumulated to get away with shouting at one of his supervisors. Other players don’t, and for them the spat wouldn’t have been brushed off so nonchalantly.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Josh McDaniels on spat with Tom Brady: We moved on quickly

  1. I’d say Brady has a lot more political capital than McDaniels does. I think if my meal ticket missed an open receiver, I’d probably just keep my mouth shut and assume that he was aware of it.

  3. No news here, move on. Long time player who has done it all and has the respect of his coaches who also has a long time relationship with the coach. It happens. The alternative is the Jay Cutler “I don’t care” approach. No thanks.

  4. I read McDaniel’s lips

    “It’s a lot harder to throw a legally inflated football”

    Not really, 54 TD’s and 6 INTS would suggest otherwise.

  7. Waiting for the comments about how this is somehow a “double standard” as they compare Tom Brady to players that have accomplished very little…

  8. This is why Brady is the GOAT. Dude is 40 years old , 5 superbowl wins , mid-season game , mid-game during a route of a lowly team and he’s screaming at his OC on the sideline. This kind of fire is what scouts should be looking for , not “arm talent” or whatever cute words scouts use to botch QB prognostication.

  9. Sure Brady is arguably the greatest to ever play but does that someone how admonish him from a coach making remarks in fear of hurting his poor little feelings?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!