JuJu Smith-Schuster suspension upheld

Posted by Mike Florio on December 5, 2017, 8:07 PM EST
Getty Images

The Steelers will be facing the Ravens on Sunday night without one of their best young players.

Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will miss the home game against Baltimore; the expedited appeal hearing of his one-game suspension has resulted in an affirmation of the banishment, which came both from an illegal block on Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict — and from Smith-Schuster standing over Burfict as he was on the ground.

Per multiple reports, the suspension was upheld by hearing officer James Thrash, a former NFL receiver.

A second-round pick from USC, Smith-Schuster has 37 catches for 585 yards and five touchdowns this year. In his absence, Martavis Bryant and Eli Rogers will get more reps and opportunities.

Permalink 28 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

28 responses to “JuJu Smith-Schuster suspension upheld

  1. What complete garbage.

    A borderline football play from a guy with no past history.

    Compare that that’s the same penalty for an after the whistle WWE move from that Neatherthal Gronkowski.

    You’re a complete joke, Goodell.

  4. What complete garbage. Only one game suspension. Listen to the post game interview. Not much concern from him or his chuckling “I’ll pay the fine” team mate. Classy.

  5. All of you Whiners comparing this endlessly to Gronk and how ‘bad’ Gronk is for reacting — Have INFACT never suited up in your life or played competative sports beyond pony leagues.

    Nevermind training competatively for a Salary 70 hours a week with the Best team in the NFL>
    Nevermind being the best and tallest tight end in the game. Getting rough-housed, held, and roughed up in general on every single play getting every teams best shot.

    You people sitting from your couch issue judgement on a guy, and just cant comprehend on how a jacked athelte like that, getting a hand to the chin 30 times a game, after a BS penalty could see red. Just like getting punched in the head, having a chain pulled off mid-game, or your helmet ripped off. YOU know you would never react and these atheltes are in the minority. LOL

    So continue sitting on your computers, announcing ‘well huge pats fan here but hes a dweeb’ ‘well i love the kid but hes wrong’ while you will never understand how mentally and physically tough Gronk is, and what comes mentally sometimes with training and executing like that against other athelets week in and week out. You have no idea. And if you want to continue Griping from your couch about Rob, theres plenty of room in other teams fan bases.

  6. hoosierhandicapper

    See my comment on the last 5 posts regarding this. You were told to stop posting and comparing everything to Gronkowski. Try spending 1/4 of the time he does in a weight room, and have your wife punch you in the chin 25 times.

  7. Gronk’s was worse because it was after the play while JuJu and Iloka were both during a play. Same penalty for all of them though. While JuJu was also penalized for taunting, both him and Iloka were just trying to make a play, JuJu a block, and Iloka trying to knock the ball away from Brown. Gronk dropped an elbow on a guy already on the ground and long after the whistle. Much worse. NFL, thy last name is spelled inconsistency.

  9. If gruden keeps his mouth shut, there’s not even a whisper of a suspension. Total bs that the criteria is the fake moral outrage of someone who just slobbered all over how he’d love to have dirtiest player in the league burfitt on his team. Was a bang bang play, no prior incidents.

  10. Seems fair

    Sure….one was premeditated was not . One was after the whistle and one was not. One was by a 7 year Vet and one was by a rookie…..I guess as a Patriot troll that’s fair but logical people disagree….as usual.

  11. All of you Whiners comparing this endlessly to Gronk and how ‘bad’ Gronk is for reacting — Have INFACT never suited up in your life or played competative sports beyond pony leagues.

    Nevermind training competatively for a Salary 70 hours a week with the Best team in the NFL>
    Nevermind being the best and tallest tight end in the game. Getting rough-housed, held, and roughed up in general on every single play getting every teams best shot.

    You people sitting from your couch issue judgement on a guy, and just cant comprehend on how a jacked athelte like that, getting a hand to the chin 30 times a game, after a BS penalty could see red. Just like getting punched in the head, having a chain pulled off mid-game, or your helmet ripped off. YOU know you would never react and these atheltes are in the minority. LOL

    So continue sitting on your computers, announcing ‘well huge pats fan here but hes a dweeb’ ‘well i love the kid but hes wrong’ while you will never understand how mentally and physically tough Gronk is, and what comes mentally sometimes with training and executing like that against other athelets week in and week out. You have no idea. And if you want to continue Griping from your couch about Rob, theres plenty of room in other teams fan bases.

  13. Alll of you Whiners comparing this endlessly to Gronk and how ‘bad’ Gronk is for reacting — Have INFACT never suited up in your life or played competative sports beyond pony leagues.

    Nevermind training competatively for a Salary 70 hours a week with the Best team in the NFL>
    Nevermind being the best and tallest tight end in the game. Getting rough-housed, held, and roughed up in general on every single play getting every teams best shot.

    You people sitting from your couch issue judgement on a guy, and just cant comprehend on how a jacked athelte like that, getting a hand to the chin 30 times a game, after a BS penalty could see red. Just like getting punched in the head, having a chain pulled off mid-game, or your helmet ripped off. YOU know you would never react and these atheltes are in the minority. LOL

    So continue sitting on your computers, announcing ‘well huge pats fan here but hes a dweeb’ ‘well i love the kid but hes wrong’ while you will never understand how mentally and physically tough Gronk is, and what comes mentally sometimes with training and executing like that against other athelets week in and week out. You have no idea. And if you want to continue Griping from your couch about Rob, theres plenty of room in other teams fan bases.

  19. JuJu was already becoming one of my favorite Steelers OF ALL TIME- in less than 8 months since being drafted. Now JuJu going all Hines Ward on Burfict! Steelers still owe Burfict a few. So he better keep his head on a swivel with JuJu around. And the one game suspension, well worth it! And Mike Brown doesn’t own the Bengals, the Steelers do!

  21. After watching the footage multiple times, I don’t believe it was an illegal block nor that he should have been suspended. But it was a nasty game in a string of nasty games between these teams, and JuJu brought negative attention to himself for behaving like an idiot after the hit. I hope this won’t deter him from aggressively blocking–heaven knows Goodell would eliminate all hitting if he could. But I hope it does deter him from behaving like an idiot.

  22. “whodeyneedsgm says:
    December 5, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    What complete garbage. Only one game suspension. Listen to the post game interview. Not much concern from him or his chuckling “I’ll pay the fine” team mate. Classy.”

    Liar, if you had paid attention you’d know he specifically apologized after the game. But no, just let your ignorance and hate guide you without facts. Here it is, junior:
    “I don’t have any intentions to hurt anyone when I play football. I didn’t mean to hurt Vontez Burfict, I just wanted to throw a block for my teammate. I apologize for standing over him and that isn’t me. Praying he gets better.”

    Of course we know you won’t admit to being wrong. You will come up with some sort of deflection.

  24. “6ball says:
    December 5, 2017 at 8:40 pm
    .
    Pittsburgh – focused on Gronkowski
    Baltimore – focused on Pittsburgh”

    Do you always make up lies? Seriously. The only ones talking about Gronk are Raven fans who are whistling loudly past the graveyard.

  25. mzew233 says:
    December 5, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    hoosierhandicapper

    See my comment on the last 5 posts regarding this. You were told to stop posting and comparing everything to Gronkowski. Try spending 1/4 of the time he does in a weight room, and have your wife punch you in the chin 25 times.
    —————————————————————

    Who died and made you Comment Police? Gronk’s transgression was the worst and deserves to be called out as such. The punishment was not relative to the crime.

  26. Hey Roger…still wonder why people are tuning out? Here is one example….Gronk concusses a player with a non football attack that would bring assault charges on the street and gets the same suspension as a player who if he hit 6 inches lower, play on.

  27. fluiddarkness says:
    December 5, 2017 at 8:45 pm
    mzew233 says:
    December 5, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    hoosierhandicapper

    See my comment on the last 5 posts regarding this. You were told to stop posting and comparing everything to Gronkowski. Try spending 1/4 of the time he does in a weight room, and have your wife punch you in the chin 25 times.
    —————————————————————

    Who died and made you Comment Police? Gronk’s transgression was the worst and deserves to be called out as such. The punishment was not relative to the crime.

    ———-
    Answer: he’s verrry scary internet tough guy troll.

  28. Nofoolnodrool says:
    December 5, 2017 at 8:27 pm
    Seems fair

    Sure….one was premeditated was not . One was after the whistle and one was not. One was by a 7 year Vet and one was by a rookie…..I guess as a Patriot troll that’s fair but logical people disagree….as usual.
    ———————-
    Apparently you haven’t seen the play. Ju Ju lined Burfict up and purposely launched at the head. That being said, Ju Ju should be named offensive player of the week for laying that punk out.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!