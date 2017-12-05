JuJu Smith-Schuster suspension upheld

Getty Images

The Steelers will be facing the Ravens on Sunday night without one of their best young players.

Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will miss the home game against Baltimore; the expedited appeal hearing of his one-game suspension has resulted in an affirmation of the banishment, which came both from an illegal block on Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict — and from Smith-Schuster standing over Burfict as he was on the ground.

Per multiple reports, the suspension was upheld by hearing officer James Thrash, a former NFL receiver.

A second-round pick from USC, Smith-Schuster has 37 catches for 585 yards and five touchdowns this year. In his absence, Martavis Bryant and Eli Rogers will get more reps and opportunities.