Getty Images

Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins will not practice Wednesday, he said via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. Collins first appeared on the injury report with a sore back on Nov. 21.

Collins said “a little bit of both” when asked whether his back issue was a disk or a muscle.

Left tackle Tyron Smith dealt with a bulging disk last year, and Collins said “a slight bit” when asked if he had a similar problem as Smith did.

Collins has played in all 12 games this season after missing 13 games last season with a right big toe injury that required surgery.