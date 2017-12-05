Mark Ingram pops up on injury report with toe problem

Getty Images

The Mark Ingram–Alvin Kamara one-two punch could be limited this week, due to Ingram’s toe.

Ingram popped up on the Monday injury report, in advance of Thursday’s game against the Falcons, with said toe injury.

Ingram was listed as being a limited participant in a practice that didn’t actually happen. But the injury is nevertheless there; the disclosure undoubtedly means that he has received treatment on the toe in the aftermath of Sunday’s win over the Panthers.

Listed as not practicing in a practice that didn’t happen were tackle Terron Armstead (thigh, shoulder), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (ankle), and safety Marcus Williams (groin).

Limited were (would have been) cornerback Ken Crawley (abdomen), defensive end Trey Hendrickson (knee), guard Andrus Peat (groin), and cornerback P.J. Williams (shoulder).

Ingram and Kamara have combined for 200 or more yards from scrimmage for five straight games. For the season, Ingram has 922 rushing yards on 180 attempts (5.1 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns. He has added 255 receiving yards on 42 catches.