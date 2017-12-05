Matthew Stafford’s hand is sore, uncertain outlook for this week

Getty Images

The Lions will be in Tampa to face the Buccaneers next Sunday, but they’re not yet sure if Matthew Stafford will be at quarterback when their offense takes the field.

Stafford left last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens after having his right hand stepped on following an interception and X-rays taken after the game showed no signs of a broken bone. Stafford described having “burning nerve pain” on Sunday while coach Jim Caldwell said on Monday that the quarterback is “just sore,” which is enough to keep him from being certain about Stafford’s status.

“We’ll just kind of see how that goes to be honest with you,” Caldwell said, via the Detroit Free Press. “Obviously, anytime that you’re dealing with a throwing hand it’s not going to be easy. We’ll see how it heals.”

Stafford remained in the lineup after suffering a finger injury late last season and he finished with five interceptions while the Lions went 1-3 in their final four games. Anything similar would snuff out the few lingering playoff hopes that may exist in Detroit, although even winning out doesn’t guarantee the Lions anything other than a chance to slide into the postseason ahead of a team that stumbles down the stretch.