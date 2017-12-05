Mike Tomlin has no update on Ryan Shazier’s condition, says he’s in good spirits

Getty Images

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier remains in a Cincinnati hospital after suffering a back injury and being stretchered off the field in last night’s game against the Bengals, and coach Mike Tomlin said today that Shazier feels good mentally, even as he declined to give any further information about his physical condition.

“I really have no update in terms of his medical status,” Tomlin said. “Obviously it was a tough evening, but, man, Ryan’s a trooper. I had an opportunity to spend some time with him. He’s in really good spirits. Tough guy.”

Despite the bitter rivalry between the Steelers and Bengals on the field, Tomlin said the people in Cincinnati could not have been better to Shazier, and to Steelers personnel who visited Shazier in the hospital.

“We got extraordinary support from the people in Cincinnati, specifically the University of Cincinnati Medical Center staff and personnel, the Cincinnati paramedics, the Cincinnati Police Department went above and beyond in terms of assisting Ryan and us,” Tomlin said.

The Steelers have said they hope Shazier will be able to leave the hospital today. Tomlin indicated that a further update on Shazier’s condition could be coming later today as well.