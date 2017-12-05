NFL upholds Rob Gronkowski’s one-game suspension

Getty Images

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will be suspended for Monday night’s game in Miami.

Gronkowski appealed his one-game suspension for a cheap shot at Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White on Sunday, but he lost his appeal.

Former NFL linebacker Derrick Brooks was the appeals officer who heard Gronkowski’s case, and he ruled that the suspension was warranted for the hit, which took place after a play, with White lying face-down on the ground and having no way of knowing a hit was coming.

So the Patriots will have to play one game without Gronkowski, who is probably their second-most important player after Tom Brady. And perhaps next time Gronkowski will think twice before delivering such an unnecessary shot at an unsuspecting opponent.