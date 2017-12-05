No practice for Mark Ingram or Andrus Peat on Tuesday

Getty Images

The Saints were without a pair of offensive starters for Tuesday’s practice session.

Running back Mark Ingram and left guard Andrus Peat were both listed as limited in Monday’s estimation of practice participation, but neither one made it to the field for the team’s first actual practice ahead of Thursday’s game against the Falcons.

Ingram is dealing with a toe injury after running 14 times for 85 yards and catching six passes for 37 yards in last Sunday’s victory over the Panthers. Ingram also scored his ninth rushing touchdown of the year. The Saints have Alvin Kamara ready to go in the event Ingram can’t play, but they’d surely prefer to have both parts of their impressive tandem available.

Peat, who started at left tackle in place of Terron Armstead, has a groin injury. Senio Kelemete started in his place at left guard and would presumably remain there if Peat can’t play this weekend.

Armstead was limited Tuesday due to thigh and shoulder injuries. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore was also limited after missing the last two games with an ankle injury while safety Marcus Williams practiced despite the groin injury that kept him from facing the Panthers.