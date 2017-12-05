Rams prepared to use silent counts at home if Eagles fans flood L.A. Coliseum

Getty Images

NFL teams often prepare to use silent snap counts in road game because the home fans make the stadium too loud for the visiting offense to hear the quarterback’s signals. But the Rams are preparing to use silent counts at home on Sunday.

With the Rams struggling to fill the L.A. coliseum and Eagles fans preparing to come to town in large numbers, Rams coach Sean McVay acknowledged that noise from Eagles fans is “something that we anticipate.”

“You bet we’ll make sure that we have some contingency plans in place,” McVay said.

Eagles fans have already shown they’re capable of traveling to Los Angeles in large numbers to loudly support their team: When the Eagles visited the Chargers this season, there were more Eagles fans than Chargers fans in attendance.

Still, McVay said he’s hoping L.A. fans can outnumber Philly fans on Sunday, as the Rams have given the local fans plenty of reasons to be excited.

“The way that these players have played, we’re hoping to get a great crowd to come out and support us and create a great home atmosphere,” McVay said.

There will be a great atmosphere for a great game on Sunday. The only question is whether it will be a better atmosphere for the home team or the road team.