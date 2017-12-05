Report: Amari Cooper remains in concussion protocol

Getty Images

Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper remains in concussion protocol, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Cooper also has an injured left ankle.

Cooper was hit in the head on an illegal hit by Broncos safety Darian Stewart on November 26. The league fined Stewart $24,308.

The Raiders will see the return of their other wideout, Michael Crabtree, who served a one-game suspension. However, the Raiders indicated by their roster move Monday that they might have concern about Cooper’s availability for Sunday. Instead of waiving undrafted rookie wide receiver Isaac Whitney as expected, the Raiders cut defensive tackle Darius Latham to activate Crabtree.

Coach Jack Del Rio didn’t offer much of an update on Cooper’s condition Monday other than to say he remains “hopeful” Cooper can return this week.