Ron Meyer dies at the age of 76

Former NFL head coach Ron Meyer has died at the age of 76, Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted.

Meyer coached the Patriots from 1982-84 and the Colts from 1986-91. He went 54-50 in his nine NFL seasons, with two playoff appearances. Meyer was 0-2 in the postseason.

He won AFC Coach of the Year in 1982 and ’87.

Meyer also spent six seasons at SMU.

Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson, who played for Meyer at SMU and with the Colts, was the first to tweet about Meyer’s passing. He wrote, “Devastated to hear the passing of my coach and great friend Ron Meyer. My mom and I loved Coach Meyer. He was a great man. Coach and his family are in my thoughts and prayers. God bless Coach Meyer!”