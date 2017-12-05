Ryan Shazier has “some movement” in lower extremities

December 5, 2017
Last night’s encouraging update from the Steelers omitted reference to the question of whether linebacker Ryan Shazier has movement or feeling in his legs. Apparently, he’s not yet where he needs to be regarding that critical aspect of his overall recovery.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Shaizer “has some movement in his lower extremities.” Per Rapoport, “the next 24-48 hours are key for increased improvement.”

This implies that there has indeed been some type of spinal-cord injury that has limited full use of his legs, at least for now. Here’s hoping that improvement will continue, and that Shazier will fully and completely recover.

Said G.M. Kevin Colbert early Tuesday: “Ryan’s injury will not require surgery at this time, and he continues to improve. He will stay overnight to continue evaluations with the hopes of returning to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.”

7 responses to “Ryan Shazier has “some movement” in lower extremities

  5. The nfl needs to tightens up the lack of equality in the officiating.

    13 penalties – 167 yards for Cincinnati
    7 penalties – 66 yards for pittsburgh

    Last season… no flag when Shazier attacked with his helment.
    Yesterday… no flag when Shazier attacked with his helmet.

    In 20 years… when everyone is watching soccer… I will smile and remember the nfl poor officiating that demonized certain teams and allowed other more guilty teams to benefit.

    Anyway… right now… Ryan Shazier’s health is being stabilized/monitored/cared for by Cincinnatians and a highly regarded Cincinnati hospital.

  7. “has some movement in his lower extremities” does not sound very promising! No matter what team a player is on, does not matter in the scheme of life and quite frankly, neither does football! I hope this young man recovers, to live a full, long, & healthy life! Prayers go out to he & his family…..

