Ryan Shazier has “some movement” in lower extremities

Getty Images

Last night’s encouraging update from the Steelers omitted reference to the question of whether linebacker Ryan Shazier has movement or feeling in his legs. Apparently, he’s not yet where he needs to be regarding that critical aspect of his overall recovery.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Shaizer “has some movement in his lower extremities.” Per Rapoport, “the next 24-48 hours are key for increased improvement.”

This implies that there has indeed been some type of spinal-cord injury that has limited full use of his legs, at least for now. Here’s hoping that improvement will continue, and that Shazier will fully and completely recover.

Said G.M. Kevin Colbert early Tuesday: “Ryan’s injury will not require surgery at this time, and he continues to improve. He will stay overnight to continue evaluations with the hopes of returning to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.”