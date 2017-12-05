Ryan Shazier tweets his thanks for prayers and support

Getty Images

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier tweeted his thanks for everyone’s concern but offered no update on his condition.

“Thank you for the prayers. Your support is uplifting to me and my family. #SHALIEVE,” Shazier tweeted Tuesday night.

Shazier also retweeted teammate Mike Mitchell.

“For those concerned just got off the phone with 50. He’s in good spirits already making progress! God has him. Keep praying keep believing in faith. Never thought I’d say this but #Shalieve lol,” Mitchell tweeted earlier Tuesday.

The Steelers’ latest statement said Shazier will “undergo additional testing and evaluation over the next 24 to 48 hours.” He will remain in the Cincinnati hospital for at least another day.