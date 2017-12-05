Seahawks promote Joey Hunt from practice squad

Getty Images

The Seahawks promoted center Joey Hunt from their practice squad, according to ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

Ethan Pocic, the team’s only backup center behind Justin Britt, has started at left guard and then right guard since Week 7.

The Seahawks had an open roster spot after placing linebacker Josh Forrest on injured reserve Saturday. Forrest has a “significant” foot sprain, according to coach Pete Carroll.

Seattle drafted Hunt in the sixth round last year. He played in nine games, starting one when Britt missed with an ankle injury. Hunt has spent this season on the team’s practice squad.

Hunt played left guard, right guard and center during his career at TCU. He made 36 career starts in 43 games played, earning All-Big 12 in 2015.