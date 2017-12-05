Sean McDermott defends Bills response to Gronkowski hit

Posted by Josh Alper on December 5, 2017, 9:57 AM EST
The NFL suspended Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski for one game in response to his late hit to the head of Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White in Sunday’s game, but a couple of former Bills believe that the team’s own response did not go far enough.

Former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly said on 97 Rock in Buffalo Monday that he was surprised that the team didn’t retaliate and that he would have “ran over and gave him a good shot.” Former safety Aaron Williams, who played with many current Bills before being released in March, wrote on Twitter that you “don’t let your brother get done like that and let the guy just walk freely” and put “#SoftAss” on another tweet.

Bills coach Sean McDermott was asked about Kelly’s remarks and defended the way his players responded.

“That’s not what I saw,” McDermott said. “I saw something other than that. Those are your words not my words. I know what I saw. I’m going to leave it at that. … I know what I saw. And I’m also proud to a point of the poise that we showed. Thats important as we build this thing. We’re doing things the right way. The referees handle things and we have to play within the rules. We moved on.”

Bills safety Micah Hyde was called for unnecessary roughness for tangling with Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, which meant that the penalty on Gronkowski wasn’t even enforced. The Bills were actually knocked back 15 yards when Jerry Hughes was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct following an interaction with an official, so the net loss was a pretty big one even without the further fouls and discipline they would have received for a response in line with what the former Bills wanted to see.

17 responses to “Sean McDermott defends Bills response to Gronkowski hit

  2. Maybe they are saving it for next game. Probably not though since only the Steelers and Bengals know how to hurt people on the field. Bills have no chance so their goal should just be to hurt Glasskowski and go low and late on Brady all game.
    Loved all the comments about how tough Glasskowski is. Does everyone follow the NFL? The guy gets hurt by a stiff breeze.

  3. Well as the replay showed, Amendola charged at Hyde after the Gronk incident occurred. Apparently Amendola wanted to draw the reliation from Hyde, which he did. So two very unsportsmanlike plays by Patriot players in the same sequence.

    The Patriot Way.

  4. Here’s an idea! Let’s beg Goodell to stop cheating so players don’t snap, knowing they’re being cheated up and down the field all game long, week after week after week.

    I would expect that the jig is up at this point with regards to what teams are doing with Gronkowski.

    At some point, this is going to be hard for Goodell to cover up.

  5. pioniere says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:06 am
    Well as the replay showed, Amendola charged at Hyde after the Gronk incident occurred. Apparently Amendola wanted to draw the reliation from Hyde, which he did. So two very unsportsmanlike plays by Patriot players in the same sequence.

    The Patriot Way.

    Yes, the classiest, humble and hardworking players under BB somehow are not considered that, due to a mental illness issue by some Millennial in a basement, saying they are something else to appease their delicate sensibilities as a loser, surrounded by too many 5th place trophies.

  7. If gronk’s hit was by a Cincinnati player:

    – player would have been flagged 15 yards
    – player would have been thrown out of game
    – player would have been thrown out of league
    – the nfl would have asked prosecutors if player could be criminally charged
    – etc.

    So… I expect a one game suspension for a new england player.
    Maybe.. NOT… one game… since he is one of tom brady’s receivers.

  8. if Rex was still coach then it would have been different. I’m not a Bills fan, but I like what I’m seeing from McDermott.

    He’s setting the table for a strong future.

  9. “Loved all the comments about how tough Glasskowski is. Does everyone follow the NFL? The guy gets hurt by a stiff breeze.”

    I’ve watched football for over 45 years, and Gronk could play in any era. If you watched many of his games, you’ll see an uber physical tight end constantly mixing it up with offensive linemen and linebackers.

    Advocating that teams purposely hurt a player? Get some mental health help, please.

  11. Everybody know that a dartboard is used to decide penalties for NFL. If the NFL pays the vacillating idiot Goodell 50 million a year, that are all ready for funny farm.

  12. joetoronto says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:10 am
    I thought the same thing, nobody went after Gronk.

    I guess we should “trust the process.”
    Then we can have players from both teams missing time. Makes sense. More so when Buffalo is still in the hunt and the team in front of them in the division is down one of their best players for a week. Like it or not the process worked.

  13. December 5, 2017 at 10:06 am
    Well as the replay showed, Amendola charged at Hyde after the Gronk incident occurred. Apparently Amendola wanted to draw the reliation from Hyde, which he did. So two very unsportsmanlike plays by Patriot players in the same sequence.

    The Patriot Way.
    Yeah that’s exactly how it played out. It had nothing to do with the interception at all.

  14. Yes, the classiest, humble and hardworking players under BB somehow are not considered that, due to a mental illness issue by some Millennial in a basement, saying they are something else to appease their delicate sensibilities as a loser, surrounded by too many 5th place trophies.

    So now you are calling Gronk cheapshots a classy move and trying to blame Goodell for it……really? Hey I have a get back to reality ticket you can use to get help because you have obviously lost touch with logical thought.

  17. Actually Gronk was immediately shoved away by a Bills player as soon as he stood up. Did anyone actually watch this?

