Sean McDermott defends Bills response to Gronkowski hit

The NFL suspended Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski for one game in response to his late hit to the head of Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White in Sunday’s game, but a couple of former Bills believe that the team’s own response did not go far enough.

Former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly said on 97 Rock in Buffalo Monday that he was surprised that the team didn’t retaliate and that he would have “ran over and gave him a good shot.” Former safety Aaron Williams, who played with many current Bills before being released in March, wrote on Twitter that you “don’t let your brother get done like that and let the guy just walk freely” and put “#SoftAss” on another tweet.

Bills coach Sean McDermott was asked about Kelly’s remarks and defended the way his players responded.

“That’s not what I saw,” McDermott said. “I saw something other than that. Those are your words not my words. I know what I saw. I’m going to leave it at that. … I know what I saw. And I’m also proud to a point of the poise that we showed. Thats important as we build this thing. We’re doing things the right way. The referees handle things and we have to play within the rules. We moved on.”

Bills safety Micah Hyde was called for unnecessary roughness for tangling with Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, which meant that the penalty on Gronkowski wasn’t even enforced. The Bills were actually knocked back 15 yards when Jerry Hughes was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct following an interaction with an official, so the net loss was a pretty big one even without the further fouls and discipline they would have received for a response in line with what the former Bills wanted to see.

33 responses to “Sean McDermott defends Bills response to Gronkowski hit

  2. Maybe they are saving it for next game. Probably not though since only the Steelers and Bengals know how to hurt people on the field. Bills have no chance so their goal should just be to hurt Glasskowski and go low and late on Brady all game.
    Loved all the comments about how tough Glasskowski is. Does everyone follow the NFL? The guy gets hurt by a stiff breeze.

  3. Well as the replay showed, Amendola charged at Hyde after the Gronk incident occurred. Apparently Amendola wanted to draw the reliation from Hyde, which he did. So two very unsportsmanlike plays by Patriot players in the same sequence.

    The Patriot Way.

  4. Here’s an idea! Let’s beg Goodell to stop cheating so players don’t snap, knowing they’re being cheated up and down the field all game long, week after week after week.

    I would expect that the jig is up at this point with regards to what teams are doing with Gronkowski.

    At some point, this is going to be hard for Goodell to cover up.

  5. pioniere says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:06 am
    Well as the replay showed, Amendola charged at Hyde after the Gronk incident occurred. Apparently Amendola wanted to draw the reliation from Hyde, which he did. So two very unsportsmanlike plays by Patriot players in the same sequence.

    The Patriot Way.

    Yes, the classiest, humble and hardworking players under BB somehow are not considered that, due to a mental illness issue by some Millennial in a basement, saying they are something else to appease their delicate sensibilities as a loser, surrounded by too many 5th place trophies.

  7. If gronk’s hit was by a Cincinnati player:

    – player would have been flagged 15 yards
    – player would have been thrown out of game
    – player would have been thrown out of league
    – the nfl would have asked prosecutors if player could be criminally charged
    – etc.

    So… I expect a one game suspension for a new england player.
    Maybe.. NOT… one game… since he is one of tom brady’s receivers.

  8. if Rex was still coach then it would have been different. I’m not a Bills fan, but I like what I’m seeing from McDermott.

    He’s setting the table for a strong future.

  9. “Loved all the comments about how tough Glasskowski is. Does everyone follow the NFL? The guy gets hurt by a stiff breeze.”

    I’ve watched football for over 45 years, and Gronk could play in any era. If you watched many of his games, you’ll see an uber physical tight end constantly mixing it up with offensive linemen and linebackers.

    Advocating that teams purposely hurt a player? Get some mental health help, please.

  11. Everybody know that a dartboard is used to decide penalties for NFL. If the NFL pays the vacillating idiot Goodell 50 million a year, that are all ready for funny farm.

  12. joetoronto says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:10 am
    I thought the same thing, nobody went after Gronk.

    I guess we should “trust the process.”
    Then we can have players from both teams missing time. Makes sense. More so when Buffalo is still in the hunt and the team in front of them in the division is down one of their best players for a week. Like it or not the process worked.

  13. December 5, 2017 at 10:06 am
    Well as the replay showed, Amendola charged at Hyde after the Gronk incident occurred. Apparently Amendola wanted to draw the reliation from Hyde, which he did. So two very unsportsmanlike plays by Patriot players in the same sequence.

    The Patriot Way.
    Yeah that’s exactly how it played out. It had nothing to do with the interception at all.

  14. Yes, the classiest, humble and hardworking players under BB somehow are not considered that, due to a mental illness issue by some Millennial in a basement, saying they are something else to appease their delicate sensibilities as a loser, surrounded by too many 5th place trophies.

    So now you are calling Gronk cheapshots a classy move and trying to blame Goodell for it……really? Hey I have a get back to reality ticket you can use to get help because you have obviously lost touch with logical thought.

  17. Actually Gronk was immediately shoved away by a Bills player as soon as he stood up. Did anyone actually watch this?

  18. The Bill’s coach will not be stupid by publicly calling for retribution. I think Gronk should be benched by The Hoodie because he has a justified bullseye on his cheapshot butt……karma will get the big crybaby.

  19. joetoronto says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:10 am
    I thought the same thing, nobody went after Gronk.

    I guess we should “trust the process.”

    How about we just don’t have rules applied differently to my team than anyone else? How about that? Just think, a cheating commissioner has caused this.

    Do you realize how offensive it is, to know that in 2003, Bill Polian whined like crybaby after the 2003 season to put emphasis on not breathing on any receiver, to the point, the league immediately adopted this, simply becasuse they were so jealpous of the Pats?

    Fast forward 15 years, and Gronk is literally held and grabbed at all the way through his route, well past the 5 yard engagement area, to the point the strategy in single man coverage, affords the defense to free up another man somewhere else for coverage.

    There is no way the refs can call a penalty on every down, but they SHOULD be. Get it?

    So, this little cheating strategy by the NFLand Goodell, with collusion, is still cheating.

    If the Pats had Butler on a star player, and that player was literally accosted up and down the route, over and over, you people would be throwing a hissy fit, demanding action, and thing is, you’d get it, because it’s the Pats.

    It would be all over ESPN, a big story would be how the Pats are delpoying new tactics that go against the Bill Polian Rules, etc, but since this is happening as strategy to slow the Pats, make them kick FGs instead, etc, it’s ok.

    Well, I call that collusion and cheating.

    So, why is my team YET AGAIN targeted and the rules are not applied fairly across the board?

    Can you answer these questions?

  20. xbam says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:26 am
    i agree with Jim Kelly…the bills should have fought the Belacheats after what their TE did…

    ——————–

    It never would have happened without organizational cheating by Goodell and 31 other NFL teams that get on conference calls to discuss ways to slow down the Pats.

    Some might call that CHEATING.

    Been going on under Goodell for 10 years.

    No team should be punished because they happen to have great players or really tall, big, strong and athletic players who are going to the HOF.

    What is wrong with you people?

  21. Nofoolnodrool says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:24 am
    Yes, the classiest, humble and hardworking players under BB somehow are not considered that, due to a mental illness issue by some Millennial in a basement, saying they are something else to appease their delicate sensibilities as a loser, surrounded by too many 5th place trophies.

    So now you are calling Gronk cheapshots a classy move and trying to blame Goodell for it……really? Hey I have a get back to reality ticket you can use to get help because you have obviously lost touch with logical thought.

    ———————

    Yes, all these agenad-driven events are just coinicidences since Goodell took over.

    NEWSFLASH: Tagliabue was removed from office, because he wasn’t willing to do what Goodell has done and is doing.

    CHEATING

  22. weepingjebus says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:29 am
    Actually Gronk was immediately shoved away by a Bills player as soon as he stood up. Did anyone actually watch this?

    ———————-

    These Pats haters and trolls change facts and try to change history, only seeing what their little pea brains want to see.

  23. weepingjebus says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:29 am
    Actually Gronk was immediately shoved away by a Bills player as soon as he stood up. Did anyone actually watch this?
    You call that a shove?

    Watch it again, I’m not even sure Gronk felt anything.

    I’m not saying they should have retaliated, but come on, show some balls.

  24. For anyone thumbing down what I wrote above, don’t be a coward, answer the questions.

    The fact you don’t counter, means you’ve lost the debate. Very telling.

    There is a league wide edict to single Gronk, maul and hold to disrupt the timing of his routes, minimizing his potential as a player.

    This started in Week 1 with Eric Berry. Why did the Chiefs and Eric Berry KNOW they could maul and hold Gronk all game, nulliyfing his impact?

    If it was just an excuse of a “copycat” league, this wouldn’t have started in Week 1.

    Exposed.

    Goodell is a CHEATER.

  27. I don’t know why everyone is upset, everyone knows the NFL uses a dartboard to determine penalties. And If the NFL pays the vacillating Goodell 50, that proof they are all totally insane.

  28. All due respect to Kelly, he was a great player and he operated that K-Gun like a virtuoso, this is a very different league. McDermott is dead on in terms of handling it cleanly. Encourage retaliation there and you have no leg to stand on when it comes to expecting your players to keep their composure in other situations. That game was an officiating disaster. It’s a good thing for the league both of those teams are as well coached as they are or it could easily have degenerated into Steelers/Bengals or worse. Gronkowski deserves his suspension, those officials deserve an even longer one. There were bad spots for and against both teams, more clutching and holding than at a middle school dance, offensive and defensive PI, enough hands to the face to qualify as a slap fight as well as illegal blocks and downfield contact. For all the flags that get thrown in NFL games the ones that matter don’t get thrown. The NFL should take a page out of the better NHL official’s book, they call things tight early to send the message and generally the game follows suit. Instead flags fly willy nilly in an NFL game and what’s okay on one play is a penalty on the next.

  30. joetoronto says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:40 am
    weepingjebus says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:29 am
    Actually Gronk was immediately shoved away by a Bills player as soon as he stood up. Did anyone actually watch this?
    You call that a shove?

    Watch it again, I’m not even sure Gronk felt anything.

    I’m not saying they should have retaliated, but come on, show some balls.

    Yeah, I am sure there are many very large options to take on Gronk on the field. Could it be the hit was not as bad as you trolls try to sell?

    How many times have we seen OL coming into a pile after a whistle with a forearm shiver like that in NFL history?

    You act like it was some special late hit that required some kind of national emergency.

  31. Give me a break … 21 players have been ejected and/or suspended this year (so far) for personal fouls, etc., because Gronkowski wears a Patriots helmet, its the crime of the century.

  32. j huber says:
    December 5, 2017 at 10:45 am
    I don’t know why everyone is upset, everyone knows the NFL uses a dartboard to determine penalties. And If the NFL pays the vacillating Goodell 50, that proof they are all totally insane.

    Do not agree.

    When it comes to the Pats, this is all VERY, VERY strategic. Gronk is the only player in NFL history to be suspended 1 game as a first time offender for a late hit with a forearm to the head.

    Bobby McCain, of dirty Miami, did a forearm shiver to Amendola’s head last week, and it was a 9K fine.

    Goodell doles out punishment with advice from certain owners who have a certain interest in gaining an advantage over teams they want to gain an advantage over.

    It’s why AJ Green saw no suspension, why Bobby McCain got no suspension, etc. Any team that can possibly knock off NE in the AFC, gets protection, while Goodell goes out of his way to sneak in little sneaky cheating measures against the Pats.

