Steelers bring Sean Spence back

The Steelers released a statement on Tuesday that said linebacker Ryan Shazier will remain in Cincinnati for another day or two for evaluation of his spinal injury before returning to Pittsburgh for further care and they’ll need to return to the practice field on Wednesday while waiting for further word about Shazier’s condition.

They also needed to address the hole in their defense left by Shazier’s injury and did so on Tuesday by bringing back a familiar face. According to multiple reports, the Steelers have signed Sean Spence to the 53-man roster.

Spence was a 2012 third-round pick in Pittsburgh and missed his first two pro seasons with a knee injury. He returned to play 31 games in 2014 and 2015 and then moved on to Tennessee as a free agent last year. He signed a one-year deal with the Colts in March, but was released in October.

Spence has 144 tackles, five sacks and a forced fumble over the course of his career.