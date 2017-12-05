Steelers’ latest statement on Ryan Shazier sounds less optimistic

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 5, 2017, 4:52 PM EST
A few hours after Monday night’s game ended, the Steelers issued a statement that gave some reason for optimism on the condition of their hospitalized linebacker, Ryan Shazier. The statement the Steelers issued on Tuesday afternoon sounded less optimistic.

In the overnight statement, the Steelers said that Shazier “continues to improve” and that there were “hopes of returning to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.”

The statement the Steelers released on Tuesday afternoon said nothing about Shazier improving but did confirm that he will not be able to leave the Cincinnati hospital for at least another day.

The Steelers have not said anything about whether Shazier can move his legs, or whether they expect him to make a full recovery. The team knows fans are concerned about Shazier and would presumably provide such information if they could.

The only good news the Steelers have provided is that Shazier is receiving excellent care, overseen by both the director of neurotrauma at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and the chief of neurosurgery at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Millions of NFL fans are appreciative of the care Shazier is getting, and hoping for the best.

28 responses to “Steelers’ latest statement on Ryan Shazier sounds less optimistic

  1. Hmm. I wonder what they are afraid to communicate about this progress?

    Terrible stuff. No team or fans should have to go through this, but it’s unfortunate.

    See what you tackle, folks. It’s really imperative that these guys never lose their fundamentals and are coached the right way, Pop Warner, all the way into the pros.

    I don’t understand why guys lower the heads like that.

  5. Tylaw, its instinct just like blinking… im with you i turned on the game and that was the first thing i saw, him laying there.
    hoping for the best for his future

  7. Misleading. Other reports suggest he has a spinal concussion…a common injury that begins to resolve within 24-48 hours (although recovery can take much longer).

    It was a scary play and definitely hoping for a full recovery…football or not.

  8. ilovefootball25 says:
    December 5, 2017 at 4:56 pm
    People asking when he’s going to return to the team..that’s the last thing on anyone’s mind.

    I would venture to guess, Shazier will be out for a while, if not the rest of the year, just as a precaution.

    If he needs to stay there and can’t rehab back home, that is certainly concerning.

  10. Have to hope for the best starting with him being able to walk again. He can worry about if or when he gets back on the field later

    Hope he has a full recovery

  11. If it is anything to do with his spinal cord he is most likely done playing for good. Hope he gets well.

  12. He is one helluva player and I hope he makes a full recovery, it’s got to be one of the worst feelings in the world for any player in this league to even think that something like this will happen. I’m sure all true fans wish him a speedy recover but short of that a gradual continuation of improvement for this young man, should happen for his sake. Luck be with you Mr. Shazier!!!

  13. The fact he has some mobility, as reported, is a very positive sign. It can take several days for a full range of motion to come back. The fact it hasn’t happened already means he likely has a spinal contusion and not a concussion. Wha is clear is he does not have a “complete spinal injury”.if that was the case he’d be paralyzed with no range of motion (or extremely limited).

    This does not mean he will play this year. Or ever again. But he is likely on iOS way to being able to walk and enjoy a normal life. He jus may not play professional football again.

    But it’s way too early to tell, one way or another. They can’t, and won’t, say anything because there isn’t anything to say. He’s still recovering.

  14. delaney smith says:
    December 5, 2017 at 5:01 pm
    Tylaw, its instinct just like blinking… im with you i turned on the game and that was the first thing i saw, him laying there.
    hoping for the best for his future

    I don’t know, man…He led with his head. From a fundamental standpoint, he should have been looking at the guy’s mid-section, head off to the side, and then wrap up.

    That’s how it should have been done. It has very, very little to do with what you just said. He’s the attacker there, making the tackle. It’s not like he was blindsided.

  15. I honestly can’t imagine how football is still going to be around in 20-30 years with the way injury awareness is climbing. Head trauma, spine injuries, to say nothing of the musculoskeletal injuries. Said to say, but I can’t see this path continuing.

  16. That was one of the tougher things to watch… Back grab/limp legs/realization/panic. The announcers didn’t mention what it looked to be before they cut away to commercials, but anyone watching knew exactly what they just witnessed…

    That’s nerve damage. That’s career-ending.

  17. Its a shame. You need to teach these guys to not lead with the crown of their helmet. Steelers do this constantly on both offense and defense because that is what Tomlin teaches them to do. It is old school approach. These guys are too big and fast to do that now. I am not surprised someone got seriously injured.

  18. The only news that he has some mobility–which I pray is accurate–came in a tweet from Steeler DB Mike Mitchell, after he’d talked with Shazier last night. Mitchell shouldn’t have said anything publicly because the situation is extremely fluid at this point–that, and concern for Shazier’s medical privacy, is why neither the doctors nor the team have officially released anymore information. When there’s something meaningful to tell and Shazier is ready for it to be shared, the team/doctors will release it. In the meantime, all we can do is send prayers and well wishes for his recovery.

  19. Injuries that cause paralysis, even temporarily, don’t commonly heal in a few hours. The fact that he is being kept in Cincinnati without a firm release date tells me that the swelling continues and they have not yet determined what long term damage exists, if any. Hopefully he’ll make a full recovery but I’m guessing at this point, playing football is the last thing on his mind.

  21. They need to just take their time with this whole thing. There is no rush. I hope they err on the side of caution. Just because someone said yesterday that he will be going home today doesn’t mean it’s bad that he’s not going home today. People are just so wrapped up in getting information right this second. Let the experts do their jobs and hopefully we will be hearing good news soon.

  22. How in the world can anyone wishing this young man good luck and a speedy and full recovery get a “thumbs down” for that?? Are you people hoping he doesn’t recover?? Seriously??

  23. Browns fan here, and I too wish him the best. Full Disclosure – also an Ohio State Fan.

    I’m really not sure who in this world gives a thumbs down to someone wishing him a full recovery. I feel bad for you. You must have a pretty sad life.

  25. To those that piss and moan about why these guys hold out, and fight for every penny they can make, or complain about how overpaid athletes are;

    I present you with exhibit A.

  27. Immediately what I worried about last night and today was in all the press releases etc. , there was no mention of use of all of his extremities. All the best to you Mr. Shazier for a full recovery.

  28. Hope its just a stinger of sorts and that he heals up and can play again soon. But the spine is nothing that heals quick. I’ve had three “minor” spine injuries. One of which will never heal. Another of which occured in a similar manor as his occured. Mine resulted in three vertabrae with compression fractures, two disc protrusions, and some dislocated ribs near the spine area. I’m no athlete in my prime, but that one took me over year to recover. Anyway – hoping for the best.

