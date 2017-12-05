Sunday night, Monday night Week 13 ratings up significantly

December 5, 2017
The nattering nabobs of NFL negativism are having their agenda disrupted, at least for a week.

As to Week 13 of the 2017 regular season, multiple key TV numbers jumped dramatically in comparison to Week 13 of the 2016 regular season. According to SportsBusiness Journal, the ratings for NBC’s Sunday Night Football (Eagles-Seahawks) showed a 14-percent increase over last year’s Week 13 prime-time game, which pitted the Panthers against Seattle. It was the third straight week that Sunday Night Football has seen a year-to-year ratings bump.

The Monday night numbers improved even more significantly, with Steelers-Bengals driving a 30-percent increase over last year’s Colts-Jets game.

For the year, Monday Night Football ratings are down three percent in comparison to 2016, which is hardly great news but a far cry from the doom and gloom that those with an anti-NFL agenda would have casual fans believe.

The worst news for Week 13 was that the late-afternoon doubleheader game (Panthers at Saints) on FOX saw a 17.5-percent drop in comparison to last year’s Giants-Steelers game. Which underscores the extent to which ratings are still driven by triple threat of star players (Odell Beckham and Antonio Brown), big markets (New York), and national brands (the Steelers).

For Week 14, significant games like Saints-Falcons (Thursday night), Eagles-Rams (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday), and Ravens-Steelers (Sunday night) should see solid numbers. The weak link could be Patriots-Dolphins on Monday night, although the involvement of New England should help boost the final rating.

8 responses to "Sunday night, Monday night Week 13 ratings up significantly

  1. Does not matter. Goodell’s spin is too late.

    “As Roger Goodell, Jerry Jones, and the NFL engage in an ugly internal fight over the future leadership of the NFL, TV partners at CBS, ESPN, Fox and NBC are staring at their own internal conflicts — namely a substantial decline in NFL ratings that is on pace to cost the four networks up to $500 million in lost revenue.

    Already several hundred million in lost revenue has been booked in 2017 and it has the league’s top executives and television partners scrambling to figure out what went wrong. How did a league that was setting ratings records in 2015 suddenly see its audience fall by nearly 20% just two years later.

    While much of the attention has focused on the protests, according to ongoing conversations with several people close to the league and its television partners over the past couple of months, the ratings decline that will cost the TV partners up to $500 million can actually be attributed to four primary factors.”

  3. To some people, everything is a conspiracy. The moon landing to TV ratings.

    It seems to be a dangerous thing to only believe what you “feel” like believing.
    Some probably call others cupcakes or snowflakes from the safety of their bubble of protective belief’s.

  5. Too bad, NFL – – the ninnies have decided that Steelers-Bengals football is too tough to be shown any more. No more prime time games involving the AFC North next year, right?

  6. Further proof that the “boycott” people are untruthful. Veterans Day weekend came and went without a peep regarding a massive boycott. The commenters disingenuously claiming, on a NFL dedicated website, to be boycotting have always continued to watch.

    Not a single person has boycotted NFL telecasts. Those who claim to have were always using the anthem issue as a vehicle to express racial prejudice. Otherwise they would have been denouncing the thousands of people milling around stadiums during the anthem many years ago.

  7. how can this be?

    you’d think that with the silent majority boycotting all games, that ratings would be down at least 50%. I mean, a majority is greater than 50%, right?

  8. The weak link on Monday nights is Jon Gruden. ESPN news is bad but the MNF crew would actually would be tolerable now, if it weren’t for him kissing his own behind for 3 hours.



